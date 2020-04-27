Letters to the Editor: Helping or hurting? Our actions influence how coronavirus is spread

While observing both public health-based recommendations for social distancing and the actions of the general public, I have wondered why the guidelines apparently are unconvincing for some of us.

Flouting them seems without consequence.

Someday, as we read future novels about this time, we will be able to follow the virus from infected person to person directly or via an intermediate object, as transmission and subsequent illness become part of the novel’s background or part of the main plot.

We will know what happens, how and why both in the particular and the aggregate.

In life as we live it, however, most of us practicing social distancing will never know whose lives we’ve saved by breaking a chain of transmission.

And in the same way, those of us whose actions result in unbroken virus transmission far beyond what we can see will never know how many we’ve helped the virus to kill.

Unable to see immediate results and while awaiting the final tallies in our country, I guess we just have to decide which camp we wish to be in: those who hurt or those who help the virus’ spread. We know what we should do and what we could do. If we are wise, they will be one and the same.

DAVID WALSH

Coastal Marsh Road

Mount Pleasant

No time for tax hikes

Understandably in this age of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the news is bad. But, like a ray of sunshine after a storm, there was very good news in the April 16 Post and Courier.

Avery Wilks’ well-written, somewhat sardonic front-page story about the South Carolina Public Service Commission drastically trimming a rate hike request by Blue Granite Water Service is the best. It allows a sense of vindication to all of us who have argued futilely before the commission against such requests over the years.

Although taxes are not identical to rates and therefore not overseen by the Public Service Commission, taxes and rates have similar impacts on the budgets of those who must pay them. Accordingly, entities that levy taxes should understand that this is not an appropriate time for an increase.

I did not vote for the millage increase the James Island Public Service District Commission enacted in 2018, an action that led to the unseating of three commissioners who voted for the increase. And in 2019, because I felt strongly there should be a millage reduction, I was the only commissioner who voted against the budget for the current fiscal year.

Now, as the commission begins to consider a budget for the next fiscal year, I am encouraged to learn there is growing sentiment not only against another increase but for a millage reduction. Inasmuch as this will be my last time to vote on a JIPSD budget (I have announced I am not seeking reelection), I could not bear to go into “retirement” with a millage increase on my conscience.

EUGENE PLATT

Senior Commissioner

James Island Public Service

District

Gilmore Court

Charleston

Vow to celebrate

Throughout this horrendous experience that has been plaguing us for the past month, all I hear about is the economic impact that has resulted.

I can tell you by firsthand experience that nothing can compare to the devastating effect this insidious virus has had on our social lives. I’m talking about the feeling of disconnect and emptiness resulting from the lack of human interaction. When this ordeal is over and we are liberated from our imprisonment, I vow to celebrate.

SKIP LESEMANN

Lebby Street

James Island

Sharing relief funds

Recently, just for something to do, I found myself cutting the dried, brown and withered tips off the leaves of my mystery fern. I had to laugh. Who has time for such things except those living under stay-at-home orders? I wondered about a better use of time and decided to relay a message of kindness prompted by this pandemic.

By now, many have received their government relief checks. My friend from high school is retired from the federal government. Her husband also is retired.

Not needing the extra money, this dear lady offered her relief check to others who are not so fortunate. This selfless act brought a smile to my face and joy to my heart, and offered much fuel for thought.

KATHLEEN COX

Cambridge Lakes Drive

Mount Pleasant

A modern ‘Plague’?

It is interesting to see an old post-World War II classic, Albert Camus’ “The Plague,” flying off the shelves again as we try to understand the current pandemic.

Camus wrote the book as a metaphor for the German occupation of France during the war. Seeing it as a similar infection, he researched several plagues to find parallels. French officials often cooperated with the Germans.

Some critics put Camus down because living under war conditions involves far greater moral crises than a plague. But, maybe not.

PHILIP J. MURPHY

Ventura Place

Mount Pleasant