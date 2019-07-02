Where are the missionaries? Why aren’t there lines of missionaries bringing soap, toothbrushes, blankets and diapers to border camps?
And why is it suddenly illegal to give a bottle of water or an energy bar to someone in the desert or on the streets?
Luke 17:2 says, “It would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck and he were thrown into the sea that he should cause one of these little ones to stumble.”
This isn’t about politics. This is about morality.
THOM SCHMENK
Quoting Mueller
This is a direct quote from former special counsel Robert Mueller:
“And in the second volume, the report describes the results and analysis of our obstruction of justice investigation involving the president. The order appointing the special counsel authorized us to investigate actions that could obstruct the investigation.
“We conducted that investigation and we kept the office of the acting attorney general apprised of the progress of our work. And as set forth in the report, after that investigation, if we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.
“Congress has the constitutional authority to hold a president accused of committing criminal acts accountable.”
My question is simple. Why has the House not empaneled an impeachment committee?
NICOLAS C LEMPESIS
Climate change
In the June 20 Post and Courier was a front-page article about climate change that mentioned a group called the Center for Climate Integrity.
The group called for a wall around Charleston and the $6 billion price tag to be paid by oil companies.
An editorial in the June 24 Post and Courier exposed the craziness of the center’s proposal. Kudos to your paper for pointing out that Charleston needs sensible solutions such as improved drainage basins, planting more trees, replacing impermeable pavement and, yes, more tunnels and pumps. Not mentioned was the ludicrous suggestion that sending $1 trillion to Paris will somehow solve our coastal challenges.
On the same day a column by Becca Ellison, a graduate of Yale who studied environmental policy, seems to conclude that Charleston will be under water by 2100 and, furthermore, the solution lies in primary races where the next president will have the power to stop the rising tides. It seems to me these dire predictions come and go, and inevitably the world keeps spinning.
I believe we were let down already by a president who tried to stop the ocean from rising.
If all politics is local, what about the effects of climate change? Should we deal with sensible solutions or put our trust in centralized government to somehow reverse climate change?
BILL BLADYKAS
‘Charleston Fancy’
Thank you to Robert Behre for the great June 16 article about Witold Rybczynski’s new book, “Charleston Fancy.”
The article was well-illustrated, and I just wanted to add that the keystone with the likeness of a Lowcountry swamp god on page D4 was done by local sculptor John Michel.
Mr. Michel is also the sculptor of, among other civic ornaments, the full-
size bronze statues of
George Washington in Washington Square and William Moultrie in White Point Garden, as well as the bust of Gedney Howe at the federal courthouse on Broad Street.
CHRISTOPHER LIBERATOS
IOP Marina
My wife and I recently faced a boating challenge we could not solve on our own. We were returning to the Isle of Palms Marina and preparing to haul my boat out of the water. I suddenly realized my engine would not respond as I tried to raise it.
I was unable to disengage the mechanism and manually lift the engine on my own. How fortunate we were that the staff at Tidal Wave Water Sports volunteered to help.
They were generous with their time and tools, and gracious with their assistance.
The marina complex is fortunate to have them as part of the IOP boating community.
We use this facility often during the summer, and it represents to us and many of our boating friends one of the pleasures and assets of living in the Lowcountry.
That it could all be sold off or changed would be a great loss to this area, and we are in full support of allowing it to remain as is with the current businesses intact.
Improvements are always welcome, but the IOP Marina experience as is, is a treasure we should all support.
BASIL PAPAHARIS
Protect SC coast
South Carolina is ours, and no one knows better how to protect it or understands its value like those who call it home.
It’s personal for each of us. My daughter will be born later this summer, and I want her to grow up exploring the Lowcountry and its beaches and rivers as I did. I want her to learn crabbing and fishing. For her, these experiences and memories are at risk because of offshore drilling.
Recently, the U.S. House voted to block offshore drilling activities in the Atlantic next year. Also the House Appropriations Committee, including Rep. Joe Cunningham, supported the Coastal Zone Management Act to keep control of our coast in the hands of South Carolinians.
The words of state Rep. Peter McCoy, one of our coastal protection champions, were read from his op-ed in The Post and Courier. It touted that very idea: South Carolina must retain control over its own shores.
Thanks to Cunningham, that measure is moving forward with bipartisan support.
Bipartisanship is important, too, because this isn’t a Republican or a Democratic issue. It’s about protecting the only home we have, the coast we fish to feed our families, welcoming all our worldwide visitors, and the jobs and economic prosperity that accompany that.
We have a moral and financial responsibility to protect our way of life. For future generations that will call this great state home, it’s up to us to protect it.
REP. JA MOORE
S.C. District 15
Tree cutting
I’m an 11-year-old girl who lives in the Old Village in Mount Pleasant. I recently saw the power company trucks in my neighborhood cutting huge limbs off historic trees.
If the power company cuts limbs as big as they did here, those trees are not coming back.
My grandmother told me that the electric company says the reason this is being done is so if there’s a hurricane, the limbs won’t knock down the power lines.
I understand that we don’t want that to happen but, as an 11-year-old, I’m worried that the trees will die before I grow up.
I’ve been thinking about this and I wonder if it would be better to bury the power lines underground.
I guess it would cost a lot
of money to do that, but doesn’t it cost a lot to pay tree cutters to hurt our trees?
LILY KEENAN
