Letters to the Editor: Helping hand appreciated after rioting

On Sunday, my husband and I left our house at 5:30 a.m. to survey the fire damage my King Street office suffered the night before during the rioting.

My mindset was one of disbelief as I climbed through the broken storefront window, then of anger as I began to sort through the mess and assess my neighbors’ damage as well.

But shortly after daylight, strangers started to come by to help.

Hyatt House dropped off industrial garbage bags.

Austin, a contractor, brought a trailer and tools.

By 9 a.m., there were at least 30 people bagging the burnt items and broken glass that had accumulated on our sidewalk.

There were offers for plywood, water and breakfast.

There was a similar group of good Samaritans at each business on our block; the volunteers worked tirelessly and then moved to the next business.

With the light of day, a sense of humble gratitude quickly replaced the anger.

This is Charleston’s strength: a resilient, community-minded reaction to tragedy and adversity.

Thank you to every person that became a part of an amazing Sunday morning “posse.”

ASHLEY JENNINGS

King Street

Charleston

Finding justice for all

From a southern white woman: Stop the violence.

My heart aches for the families of those whose lives have been shattered due to these recent acts of violence. As a community, we must come together and continue working toward justice for all.

But how? We need to act together as a community. Some ideas: peaceful protests, transparent accountability in government agencies that are charged with protection, meaningful dialogue that goes beyond platitudes, and an ongoing task force that leads to real change and is made up of a cross section of our community, not politicians and/or activists.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. taught us, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

There’s a contemporary Christian song by Danny Gokey that sums up what I think will help us to end this struggle: “Love God Love People.” Let’s do this!

BETSY A. FANNING

Sebastian Court

North Charleston

Racism a national virus

The pandemic has put everyone on pause. For those of us who survive it, nothing will ever be quite the same as it was before.

That includes matters of race. The heedless death of one black man in Minneapolis has galvanized our attention as so many similar tragedies have not.

The death of George Floyd is not an isolated incident.

Like all the similar deaths, this is not a problem of black people alone. Racism is a virus infecting all of us.

We shall overcome this evil if we finally face it, all of us. The time for that is now.

SAM WATSON

Pinckney Street

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

McClellanville

Lend clerks a hand

If you’re looking for a way to help somebody out, look around when you’ve loaded your purchases into your car at the grocery store.

Instead of pushing your cart into the nearby corral, push it all the way back to the store.

You’ll get a bit of exercise and you’ll help the clerks who have additional duties, including wiping down each cart.

We’ll all get along with a little help from our friends.

ANNE KNIGHT WATSON

Pinckney Street

McClellanville

Class rebates?

A former Miss South Carolina feels she is entitled to compensation for inferior online classes.

So my question is, if she receives compensation for inferior classes, is she going to lose credit for taking those classes and be able to retake them?

An article stated a study showed online classes result in lower grades. If she didn’t get what she paid for, then refund her money by all means.

But, with that said, she should not get credit for the classes. She should also return her diploma until she completes those classes for which she wants a refund.

Douglas Beachum

Woodland Shores Road

Charleston

Rules should apply

As we’ve all been seeing throughout the pandemic, there are people among us who do not believe the rules designed for everyone’s safety actually apply to them.

On a recent Saturday morning walk at Sullivan’s Island, we got the full force of that attitude.

As we approached Fort Moultrie, there was a large sign on the beach warning of “Deadly Currents” and advising no swimming or wading on threat of a fine of $1,040.

Sitting directly under the sign (and breaking the then-current “no chairs” rule in the process) were several women.

And 100 yards in front of them, across the wide beach and playing in the surf, were several children under the age of 10.

I am usually nonconfrontational under the theory that everyone around here is potentially packing a weapon, but I couldn’t help myself. I asked why they were risking both their children’s lives to the deadly currents and a $1,040 fine when just a bit farther down the beach, their kids could wade in safer conditions.

I was promptly told to mind my own business and that “the sign is a joke.”

They added, “We’ve been coming here for years and they’ve never enforced the fine” and “Why is it OK for those guys who are fishing to do it?”

There were, indeed, several men with rods up to their knees in the surf, also breaking the no-wading rule.

It begs the question: Is it dangerous or isn’t it?

If it isn’t, Sullivan’s needs to take down the sign; if it is, they need to start enforcing it.

In the meantime, I continue to be amazed at the number of people who think the rules apply only to everyone else.

DIANE RICE

Chatelain Way

Mount Pleasant