Letters to the Editor: Help stop plastic’s impact on local marine life

In 2010, a large black plastic bag was found in the stomach of a deceased mother pygmy sperm whale on Sullivan’s Island.

In 2015, a loggerhead sea turtle was found to have ingested almost 60 pieces of plastic during its rehabilitation here in South Carolina.

These stories are becoming too common, and we can no longer ignore them.

A new report from Oceana, a nonprofit ocean conservation organization, reveals that plastic is choking, strangling and drowning marine mammals and sea turtles in U.S. waters.

The biggest problem Oceana found was animals swallowing plastic, which happened in 90% of cases.

Further, in the cases where plastic ingestion was the likely cause of or contributor to death, seven involved just one piece of plastic.

The good news is there are actions we can take to help. Consumers should use their power to support the passage of single-use plastic policies on the local, state and federal level. They also can demand that companies offer plastic-free choices and call on their communities to ban single-use plastics at their workplace, school or place of worship.

The only way to stop the increasing amount of plastic entering our oceans is for companies to stop producing so much of it. That will require policies that ensure they do so.

SAMANTHA SIEGEL

Senior Southeast Organizer for Oceana

Lolandra Avenue

Charleston

Fine maskless

An article in the Nov. 28 noted that the city of Charleston has lost $11 million from a drop in parking revenue due to drop in business and tourism caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a viable way to replace at least some of that revenue: enforce regulations requiring mask use in public when physical distancing is not possible.

While driving on lower King Street on Black Friday, I was astounded and outraged at the volume of pedestrians, and the number of them who were maskless.

To say that 10% of those walking wore masks is being generous.

On a sidewalk that barely allows for anything other than single file, six feet of distance is impossible. Yet fewer than 1 in 10 people that I observed wore masks.

This sight caused me to keep driving. I might otherwise have stopped, strolled and spent money.

If the city were enforcing the rules, issuing summonses to those not complying, the benefits would be many. It would generate revenue, it would establish downtown Charleston as a place that takes the coronavirus and it’s consequences seriously and it would likely make those who are still not comfortable venturing out more at ease knowing that those in government are trying to mitigate the risks.

There are signs warning motorists entering the peninsula that the city has mask ordinances in place. Those are useless without enforcement.

Let’s protect our residents, our work force and visitors as well as perhaps put a few more dollars in the city’s coffers by enforcing compliance.

THOMAS UCCIFERRI

Bennett Street

Charleston

Biden signs stolen

I am a Joe Biden supporter. And yes, I displayed a yard sign during the presidential campaign, or at least I tried to.

On five separate occasions (some since Biden’s victory), I discovered that someone had taken my yard sign. With each theft, my wife and I became increasingly upset and disheartened.

Having someone take something from you and attempt to suppress your right to free expression is a deeply personal violation.

It is a form of bullying. It is a form of aggression.

So, in an attempt to thwart this individual, I hand-painted another Biden sign, and placed it in the yard with a small note that read, “Please do not take my sign … God don’t like ugly.”

Well, that sign has survived three days, but to my dismay, my other sign has gone missing.

By the way, my other sign reads, “In this home, we believe: Love is love; Black Lives Matter; climate change is real; no human is illegal; all genders are whole, holy and good; women have agency over their bodies.”

How sad that some people feel so threatened that they attempt to purge the world of any person, thought or idea that they do not like or believe in.

MARK TESENIAR

Fort Johnson Road

Charleston

Use your abilities

As the holiday season approaches, we have been inundated with the long lines of vehicles at food banks by the media.

As someone who grew up in poverty, I do not recall many of us owning vehicles. What I see in these lines are expensive vehicles.

The question to ask, is where are the priorities? I have compassion for the homeless and others who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.

However, I was instilled with the discipline that I guide my future if I am blessed with good health, mental capacity and a desire to use my abilities to be self-sufficient.

That is the belief for human existence.

What is required is for the individual to believe in the premise.

LUIS VEGA-TORRES

Old Jackson Road

Goose Creek