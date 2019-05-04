On Saturday, May 11, the Lowcountry Food Bank will participate in the 27th annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food drive, the largest one-day food drive in the country.
We urge everyone in our community to donate
nonperishable items and place them in their mailboxes to help feed our neighbors who are hungry.
Letter carriers will leave bags in household mailboxes to be filled with food donations, then collect them on May 11.
Lowcountry Food Bank and volunteers will sort and distribute food to people who are food insecure.
More than 100 Lowcountry Food Bank staffers and volunteers will be on hand at each Charleston-area post office on Saturday to meet 427 letter carriers bringing in food from their daily routes.
The Food Bank anticipates collecting more than 115,000 pounds of food this year.
In 2018, Stamp Out Hunger donations created 96,463 meals for food-insecure children, seniors and families in the Charleston area.
As the corporate sponsor for the food drive, Food Lion is providing 26,000 additional meals and donating bags for postal carriers to distribute to mailboxes before the event.
More than 93,000 people in the Charleston area, including more than 27,000 children, struggle with food insecurity every day and do not know where their next meal is coming from.
You can make a difference with your donation on
May 11.
PAT WALKER
President and CEO.
The Lowcountry Food Bank
Azalea Drive
Charleston
Do not name them
In watching media coverage of the synagogue shooting in California, a recent comment came to mind.
After a man killed 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would not speak the accused attacker’s name.
Do not name them. Do not show their faces. Do not give these killers the publicity they want.
Good statement. We don’t need to inspire copycats.
RICHARD JACKSON
Thornlee Drive
North Charleston
Priest misconduct
In an April 29 Post and Courier article, it was reported that the Rev. Gabe Smith, longtime pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in West Ashley, was listed by the Diocese of Charleston as one of 42 priests against whom there was a credible allegation of child sexual misconduct.
As reported, the Rev. Smith’s case was investigated and found to be without merit. He was fully restored to the ministry.
Why, then, was his name on the list?
According to Diocesan policy, also provided in the article, when an allegation is made it is investigated. “If an allegation isn’t credible, the accused can return to ministry.”
Since the Rev. Smith was returned to the ministry after the investigation, the allegation against him wasn’t credible and, by the diocese’s own definition, his name should not have been included on the list of 41 other priests whose allegations were deemed to be credible.
By including his name, the diocese created the false impression that the Rev. Smith had done something sinful.
The diocese’s spokesperson declined to explain its seemingly illogical action.
So, Bishop Robert Guglielmone, which is it? Did you allow a pedophile priest to minister to St. Joseph parishioners, putting our children at risk?
Or did you callously damage the reputation of a good priest by publicly and erroneously putting his name on a list where it didn’t belong?
We and the Rev. Smith deserve a straight answer.
TOM PLICHTA
Sugarbush Way
Charleston
Goodbye Hominy
I was the first person in line at Hominy Grill on April 28, the last day it was open.
I’ve been a concierge in Charleston for almost 20 years and, for me, the loss of this restaurant to our community is incalculable.
It was more than just a restaurant. For so many, it was one of the top places in town to meet that friend you hadn’t seen in a long time, for that important business breakfast or, best of all, the one place in town you could take your out-of-town friends to experience true Southern food done right. And you knew they’d always be impressed every time.
And now it’s gone. I had to go back one last time to get the best biscuits I’ve ever had, the best sausage I’ve ever had, and the best shrimp and grits I’ve ever had.
It wasn’t just the food. The atmosphere, especially in the room on the right, was quintessential Charleston. New places will come in claiming to be the new breakfast hotspot, but I fear I will spend the rest of my career looking back with sadness at what Charlestonians lost.
When I left Hominy last Sunday, I took one last look and found my throat catching a bit and feeling a profound sense of sadness.
As I drove home, I realized it wasn’t just about another great restaurant closing. We may not realize it yet, but Charleston also lost a little bit of its soul today.
But life goes on. For now, let us all say to Hominy Grill’s owner and chef, Robert Stehling: Bravo. Job well done.
KEVIN MCQUADE
Harbor Cove Lane
Charleston
Get marijuana data
SLED Chief Mark Keel can “believe” whatever he likes about medical marijuana.
Has he contacted any of
the 33 states that allow medical marijuana for any actual data supporting (or not) the horrors that have resulted from legalizing it?
SUSAN HARTRY
Orange Branch Road
Charleston
White Point loo?
The Portland Loo would make a great addition to White Point Garden on The Battery.
EDITH CARROLL
Mulholland Drive
Summerville