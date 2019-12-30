With the Democratic presidential primary debate coming to Charleston in February, we are tasked as voters to thoroughly consider the candidates’ platforms and how they align with our own ideals.

Health care remains at the forefront of political debates, and navigating the large and inequitable system that exists is a complex undertaking.

As we wrap up a holiday season filled with excess for many, I encourage us to reflect on the lack of basic necessities, including health care, that many locally and globally experience.

Primary health care focusing on disease prevention, early intervention and equitable access is fundamental for achieving better health outcomes.

While volunteering as a physician in Honduras, I saw how the lack of access to primary care led to worse outcomes. I cared for a mother with advanced cervical cancer and was only able to offer palliative care, given the stage of her disease. Access to primary care would have allowed for earlier detection of her disease and the likely prevention of her death.

The World Health Organization estimates that only half of the world’s population has access to primary health care. Global U.S. health assistance with a focus on primary health care and poverty-targeted measures will help close this gap.

Sen. Lindsey Graham is a proponent of foreign aid. He has stated for the record that he recognizes it is important for our national security and also supports life-saving health assistance to people in crisis situations.

I ask that Graham and future political leaders continue to recognize the importance of health care funding, both domestically and globally.

ANDREA GIBLIN

Country Place Road

Mount Pleasant

Solar energy act

I attended the recent town hall hosted by Conservation Voters of South Carolina on the Public Service Commission’s latest decision on solar rates.

I wanted to learn more about the decision that effectively shuts down solar energy in South Carolina.

S.C. Reps. William Cogswell and JA Moore and Sen. Sandy Senn all admitted confusion and a degree of frustration about the basis for the PSC’s action, which runs counter to the unanimously passed clean energy legislation.

At the town hall, Rep. Cogswell explained the lawmakers’ intent was to allow more solar energy in South Carolina.

I think that is smart because solar is a clear win-win for our economy and our planet. But it’s up to the PSC to implement the Energy Freedom Act, and they seem very confused.

Their recent decision sets low rates for two years and a short contract period.

Sen. Senn echoed confusion over how smart commissioners would take this action.

I was pleased the legislative panel vowed to keep working for clean energy.

The Legislature took a huge step forward, and now the PSC should reconsider its decision and act in accord with clear legislative intent based on good business and environmental sense.

And if they don’t, then it is clear the General Assembly’s job is not over.

JOHN COOPER

Grandview Court

Mount Pleasant

Not same country

In my formative years, Harry S. Truman (“The buck stops here”), Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy were presidents.

All served with distinction and dignity, both while in the military and in the presidency.

Kennedy’s phrase, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country” was emblematic of what those men carried to the presidency and emblematic of what makes our country great.

That spirit lasted generations, evidenced by John McCain’s defense of President Barack Obama during a 2008 campaign event. Although they were political foes, they forged a friendship based on mutual respect.

During his battle with terminal cancer, McCain even asked Obama to speak at his funeral.

Now, our president tweets incessantly during the day, using junior-high nicknames for his political foes, then goes to rallies in the evening where he calls the FBI “scum.” Even worse, those in attendance applaud.

This is not the country I knew. This is not the country I want. The country I knew died with John McCain.

RICHARD GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant