Letters to the Editor: Health care act headed to Supreme Court

On Nov. 10, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Texas v. California to decide whether individual mandated coverage clauses in the Affordable Care Act are severable, and/or whether the act should be invalidated entirely.

At the heart of this lies the potential elimination of health care for more than 200,000 South Carolinians who rely on the ACA for health care coverage. This outcome may rest on a swing decision from new Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

What is disheartening is that Barrett’s record reflects a lack of interest in correcting systemic racism, which is why it is even more important now to protect the rights of black women and other women of color, including our access to health care.

We cannot allow a single individual, through a rushed confirmation hearing, to hinder the progress of those of us who are working to ensure reproductive justice and bodily autonomy.

I am speaking out because this does not just affect or merely inconvenience black women and women of color. As a native of South Carolina, I know we deserve more.

We deserve the development of a concrete plan from our legislators. No interruption of health care is acceptable when we are risking the lives of so many who depend on this basic human right.

Each second that a gap-filler health care plan plays ping-pong between the House of Representatives and the Senate, we risk the loss of lives. Our leaders have failed to act quickly for the COVID-19 relief fund, and this likely won’t be any different.

CARLES ANDERSON

Brookdale Boulevard

Charleston

Cannon deserves more

It is fairly apparent that Charleston County is now reliably Democratic, and that straight-ticket voting may well be the new rule rather than the exception, even for the most well-informed voters.

All who make the sacrifice to run for public office know that voters can be fickle. But Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon deserved better.

Al served all the citizens of Charleston County dutifully and faithfully for more than 30 years. We are all better for Al Cannon’s sacrifice and service to us, and we owe him a debt of gratitude.

HOWELL MORRISON

Jamestown Road

Charleston

Tongue in cheek?

I have to assume that The Post and Courier editorial staff had its collective tongue in its cheek in the Nov. 4 editorial that stated, “What if elected officials ... try to reach compromises where they can’t agree, rather than demonize those with whom they disagree? ... and be honest and constructive in our disagreements?”

Excellent words to live by, but they would be a whole lot easier to emulate if the powers that be in Washington didn’t set the tone and act the polar opposite.

Monkey see, monkey do.

STEVE KITCHEN

Dunwick Drive

Johns Island

Political discourse

Every American should be scared at the outcome of the election.

No, not because of who won, but because of the obvious turn our political discourse has taken.

I have come to the point that in a state like ours where President Donald Trump won with more than 55% of the vote, I barely saw any signs in his support.

This is due to the left’s summer of violence and the ongoing cancel culture that has engulfed so many.

We do not have free speech when one side is scared to put a Trump sign in their yard for fear of reprisal.

The intimidation scheme being run by Black Lives Matter and antifa to squelch differences of opinion is toxic to the American values of community, faith and family.

And I fear they got the outcome they wanted, which will only embolden them.

The left always claims to value diversity, yet only “diversity” when it agrees with them.

I pray that our country’s citizens can find common ground again in the love of this nation and the wonderful opportunity for individual liberty afforded by our Constitution.

We need to revere the Constitution, not shred it, for it is all that protects us from the violent mob canceling our voices.

CHRIS JOHNER

Marsh Grove Avenue

Mount Pleasant

‘Hoax’ facts

I was impressed by the editorial staff’s professional concern that each letter should be properly sourced.

Therefore, I was dismayed by the Oct. 7 letter, “Trump and virus,” which stated: “After calling COVID-19 a ‘hoax’ and ‘fake news,’ our president now has the virus.”

According to a factcheck.org article regarding the “hoax,” “(Trump) was talking about Democratic attacks on his administration’s handling of the outbreak, not the virus itself.”

Does your staff give anti-Trump letters respect but make conservative Republican letters be held to a higher standard?

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Lane

Charleston

Election spending

You know, a hundred million dollars just doesn’t go as far as it used to.

LENNY BRANCH

Jasper Boulevard

Sullivan’s Island