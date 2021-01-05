Letters to the Editor: Have SC residents vote on state flag design

Here’s an idea for the new state flag design.

Why not ask state residents what they prefer? Instead of changing the design completely, pick a couple of commonly used designs and let the people in this state vote on their choice via email?

Would it be outrageous for me to ask that the design that was used on the flag I grew up with and loved for the past 74 years be included in the vote?

Anything would be better than that awful design printed in the Dec. 29 Post and Courier.

JO CANNON

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

Precarious balance

John Burbage’s commentary in the Dec. 30 Post and Courier took issue with the leadership of Wofford President Nayef Samhat, whom Burbage described as having “arrived in 2013 from elite Kenyan College in Gambier, Ohio.”

The school in question is Kenyon College. My father graduated from Kenyon in 1946 and my brother followed in his footsteps 30 years later. (If “elite” means “striving for excellence,” then yes, it is elite.)

Burbage’s blunder seemed odd, given that his brief bio described him as a “journalist, editor, and book publisher,” but the remainder of the article made it feel more like a Freudian slip.

Burbage noted that Samhat “enjoys bonding, especially with minority students,” and, later on, that “woke” is traceable to black Americans in the 1940s and “reemerged with the Black Lives Matter movement.” What’s his point? He doesn’t say.

He also doesn’t acknowledge that college presidents throughout the country, not just at Wofford, have been caught in a precarious balance, criticized for candor on one flank and for appeasement on the other.

And, yes, many have reacted clumsily. Burbage’s words actually give a very good sense of how difficult it is for someone in Nayef Samhat’s position to thread the needle, but the words were delivered with disparagement rather than sympathy.

Burbage would have done well to follow the advice of another commentary on the very same page. Its title? “Uphold Southern Hospitality, even for those from Ohio.”

DERRICK NIEDERMAN

State Street

Charleston

Admissions scandal

Recently, actress Lori Loughlin was released after serving 2 months in federal prison for paying $500,000 to get her daughters into UCLA.

Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, is serving 5 months. She paid a $150,000 fine and is due to perform 100 hours of community service.

I am trying to rationalize this decision to send them to prison and what positive effect it has on her, the greater community or legitimate students who can’t afford to go to college.

Let’s look at the numbers. According to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office, it costs $81,203 per year to house an inmate in a California federal prison. Doing the math, it costs taxpayers more than $13,000 to house Lori and more than $33,000 for her husband.

This doesn’t even include the legal costs to bring their case to trial. They are reportedly worth more than $88 million in combined assets.

Would it not have made more sense to demand that they set up scholarships of several million dollars so that truly needy students could attend college?

Hurt them in their pocketbooks and help those less fortunate to get a college education.

Sending them to prison seems like a waste of tax dollars to me.

PRISCILLA SHUMWAY

Wappoo Hall Road

Charleston

Donate stimulus funds

My wife and I are most fortunate that we don’t need the stimulus money for basic necessities.

Therefore, we plan to donate this money to local food banks.

If enough people would do this throughout the nation, it would make very good use of the money and ensure that food banks have plenty of money now and in the future.

DONN PITTMAN

Bonneau Lane

Mount Pleasant

Energy considerations

The Jan. 3 Post and Courier front page article on South Carolina’s energy landscape left out two important facts that impact the decisions utility leaders must consider: Availability of renewable energy during peak usage periods and instantaneous power demand.

Solar energy is generally available from midday to late afternoon, which is helpful during warm months, but is unavailable during peak periods in winter months, which occur between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Also, renewable energy is not useful in meeting sudden changes in electrical demand, such as when a large industrial customer (think steel or aluminum) requires an immediate 200,000-kW load increase.

Currently, only natural gas or coal units can provide such power demands.

Until these issues can be resolved, fossil fuel generating units will be needed to provide a portion of our power needs.

MIKE LANKFORD

Summerton Court

Pinopolis