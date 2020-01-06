First, my heart and prayers go out to the victims and families affected by recent hate crimes that have once again reared their ugly head around this country.

Whether in our homes or in our churches, we should not sit idly by unconcerned about what happens in any place of faith or to our Jewish brothers and sisters because, as it was once stated, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

It does not matter if a person is black, white, red or yellow, the fact remains that hate crimes are a threat to all mankind.

We must put a stop to them. I have introduced a bill (H-3036) that is now pending in the S.C. Statehouse that would help address this issue because, to me, words are cheap, but actions make for progress.

REP. WENDELL GILLIARD

District 111, Charleston County

Pendleton Street

Columbia

Kudos to Sapakoff

A year-end kudo to Gene Sapakoff for his clever metaphors in his “Dabo Disney” column on Dec. 30 in The Post and Courier.

His comical musings have always been entertaining, but this column reached new heights with a combination of humor ( “A streetcar named Burrow,” “a trail of beignets” etc. ) and behind-the-scenes facts about the Clemson team.

Keep up the good writing, Gene.

CARROLL PLAYER

Rosewood Drive

Florence

Join together

Our country has survived countless struggles. We did so by joining together and setting aside our differences.

America’s greatness lies in our Constitution. Its two most important principles are that American democracy must not be subject to foreign intereference and that the three branches of government exist to be a “check and balance” against each other.

It is crystal clear from hearing the testimony, reading the transcripts and paying attention to reliable and trusted news sources that Mr. Trump has violated his oath of office to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

By soliciting foreign interference to help his 2020 re-election, he committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” just as our Founding Fathers defined the term.

By boycotting the Congressional hearings on impeachment, Mr. Trump has snubbed his nose at the Founding Fathers and our Constitutional requirements for those “checks and balances” to have any meaning.

Our country must never be subverted for personal gain. The Constitution must never be made a mockery. Each and every American has been damaged by Mr. Trump who believes he can get away with vilifying our great country.

Democrats, Republicans, independents and others, we must join together and impeach and remove this man and all people who would ever seek to destroy what has been built for the past 243 years.

Our representatives and senators must know how much we care about America.

JAY MILLER

Prestwick

Daufuskie Island

Getting Trump

According to Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz, there was no “documentary or testimonial evidence” of anti-Trump bias by the FBI.

His report, however, details a trail of FBI errors and misjudgment so egregious that the only other possible explanation is incompetence and misjudgment on an unimaginable scale.

The report counted seven “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the original application and 10 “additional significant errors” in the three renewal requests, including one resulting from alleged document tampering by a low-level FBI lawyer.

First it was Russia and the futile Mueller investigation. Then it was Ukraine and quid pro quo. The charge was aid for an investigation; yet, there was no investigation and Ukraine received the aid.

Now it’s obstruction of Congress because Trump refuses to honor their subpoenas. Really?

What happened to constitutional separation of powers that make a president and his advisers immune from congressional compliance? Impeachment based on these insubstantial and irresponsible assertions is an abuse of power, not by Trump, but by the Democratic Party.

BILL BISSETTE

Short Street

Charleston

Self-checkouts

I have decided to quit shopping at Walmart, and here is the reason.

I do not want to be forced into using automated checkouts. I was in the West Ashley store recently and only one cashier was working with multiple self checkouts available. As soon as I walked up to this one cashier, she said she was closing. So now all I could do to check out was to use a self-checkout station.

I put my stuff down and left without buying anything. Personally, I do not like walking up to a self-checkout station where there’s this gigantic TV screen that shows me walking up and then a big yellow box encircling my face on the screen.

I mean I understand having to stop losses from shoplifters, but for this to be right in my face just really makes me not want to be there at all.

I noticed when I went to CVS pharmacy on Savannah Highway recently that the store had installed two self-checkout stations right by the checkout counter.

There are self-checkouts at the libraries. While the librarians have tried to show me how to use the self-checkout, I told them I do not ever want to use them. I was told that this is the way of the world.

When everything ends up being automated and people lose their jobs, I’m not going to shop at these establishments or use the libraries.

There such a thing as overuse of technology and I feel when it starts to threaten people’s jobs, it’s time to tone it down. There is a way to try and stop this. Just don’t use self-checksouts!

LEISA LAWRENCE

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Town governance

In reference to the Dec. 29 Post and Courier letter to the editor about Mount Pleasant’s form of government, strong mayor vs strong council. The letter presents incorrect and misleading statements.

True, most of South Carolina’s forms of governance are strong mayor presiding over a council, but this has to do with size of the town/city more than anything. North Charleston and Charleston are the exceptions. Of the seven largest cities in S.C., five have council or council/manager forms of government.

Summerville’s last four years were filled with quarreling and dysfunction as part of daily operations and long-range plans. But not because of council or town employees. The successes Summerville did enjoy were successful only because of council members and town employees that showed fortitude, strength and respect when dealing with such behavior from the recent mayor and his “adviser.”

Leadership, no matter the form used and no matter where it is used, whether government, military, churches, businesses, etc., should be based on experience, vision, the common good and a desire to serve. Disagreements are part of life, but how they are resolved is key. And of course, knowing one’s job description helps.

Summerville has had “strong” mayors, but not as a form of government. Their strength came from the leadership qualities. South Carolina is a great state with enormous economic possibilities. Leadership is everything and so is the response of the citizenry who must truly “see” in this year of 2020!

DIANE FRANKENBERGER

Central Avenue

Summerville