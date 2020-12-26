Letters to the Editor: Hanahan mayor learns about COVID vaccine, but won't publicly recommend it

Christie Rainwater, the mayor of Hanahan, traveled to the White House to learn about the COVID-19 vaccine “straight from the source.”

She said she felt compelled to go because of all of the misinformation about the vaccine and described how happy she was to have had this opportunity to educate herself. Now, she plans to take the vaccine.

However, she is not publicly recommending that her constituents take the vaccine because she doesn’t want them to think government is forcing it upon them.

Instead, she says that people “need to get all the information they can” and then make decisions for themselves.

Apparently, they are not going to get any help from her, including the benefit of what she learned on this taxpayer-funded trip.

No doubt they will continue to rely on Facebook and random opinions on the internet, the very places that the mayor cited as the source of her own confusion. This mind-boggling story illustrates the kind of illogical, reflexive anti-government thinking (from someone who is herself a government official) that is going to lengthen the time it takes for all of us to break free of this terrible virus.

It has become so commonplace that apparently the mayor didn’t think twice about proudly telling her story.

I am not a Hanahan resident, but I hope that those who do live there will think twice about the service they are receiving when Mayor Rainwater is up for reelection.

ROBERT ZISK

Ionsborough Street

Mount Pleasant

TV dispute hurts viewers

As someone who retired after a long management career in broadcasting and publishing, I am disappointed over the dispute between the Dish Network satellite service and Nexstar, owners of some 164 TV stations in 115 markets across the country, including Charleston’s NBC affiliate, WCBD.

It is hurting TV viewers and depriving WCBD-TV’s advertisers the full audience for which they may be paying.

The TV station is blaming Dish for removing local channels from its lineup, but it fails to acknowledge the claim from Dish that Nexstar is demanding $1 billion in payments for the privilege of making WCBD’s free broadcasts available via satellite.

In my opinion, Nexstar is being shortsighted and greedy. I believe that Nexstar should be trying to increase its station audiences, not penalize them with fees and rebroadcast restrictions.

If Dish is forced to pay such a huge fee to retransmit Nexstar stations’ otherwise free programming, then Dish will be compelled to raise its subscriber fees.

As with any fee-sensitive service, this will inevitably lead to the loss of Dish customers and viewers.

DirecTV, a satellite competitor, is already on the auction block for less than 25% of what AT&T paid to buy it after the company lost millions of subscribers.

As this dispute between Dish and Nexstar continues, I’m reminded of Aesop’s famous children’s story about the goose that laid the golden eggs. It refers to the shortsighted destruction of a valuable resource motivated by greed.

LEWIS A. EDGE JR.

Dry Street

Johns Island

Texting to park not new

In 2001, I was a project manager for Microsoft working in Sweden to release the first SMS gateway. This is the server software that sends text messages.

While I was on a business trip to our headquarters in Redmond, Washington, I recall a product manager from the Exchange team (the people who bring us Outlook, among other software) remarking that he didn’t think this “SMS thing” was going to take off.

I remember telling him, “Little old ladies in Latvia are paying their parking fees with their cellphones. This has already taken off.”

So 20 years later, I found the Dec. 14 Post and Courier article really amusing.

BUCKY WALL

Friend Street

Mount Pleasant

Another record day

On Dec. 18, South Carolina set another record with the number of people reported with the coronavirus. Nearly 3,650 new cases were reported.

Is our governor asleep?

He needs to know that there is much negative talk about how he has handled the virus. What is so difficult about issuing a state mandate to wear masks?

The employees of most businesses must wear masks. The same for most customers. If mask wearing is mandated and people are fined for not adhering to it, the number of positive cases would go down drastically.

During the very few trips I have made outside my home, I have seen people not wearing masks and being too close to others. There needs to be a stiff fine for not wearing masks.

BILL MABRY

Promenade Court

Mount Pleasant