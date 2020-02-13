Letters to the Editor: Guns in school

In mid-January, a 13-year-old student brought a gun and 16 bullets to Haut Gap ASM Middle School on Johns Island.

The gun and bullets were found in the student’s backpack after another student reported it to his teacher in a note.

The reactions by the student, the teacher, and the school administration are to be commended.

However, we can no longer be satisfied with just being reactive. Asking students to “say something if they see something” is not enough.

The Charleston County School District has effective and comprehensive protocols to protect schools from intruders.

It is time, however, for proactive measures to create a culture of safety in our schools that will reduce the likelihood a student will bring a weapon onto school grounds. We need consistent, uniform and ongoing training and education for our students.

We need to consider safety protocols that are in place at our high schools at the middle-school level.

In addition to proactive prevention from CCSD, we need improved communication and transparency from the district when an incident like this does occur.

The school district cannot do all of this alone. It is up to parents and students to be engaged and to partner with the district as its develops solutions.

I encourage you to contact the CCSD Director of Security and/or CCSD board members.

One gun and 16 bullets in a middle school have changed the conversation, and it’s time for parents and students to have a seat at the table during the discussion.

KELLY LOYD

Peerless Drive

Wadmalaw Island

Limbaugh’s hate speech

The Feb. 5 Post and Courier article, “State Republicans say Limbaugh is more than conservative radio icon,” is below the newspaper’s standards.

It was published the day after President Donald Trump awarded Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Previous winners include Elie Wiesel, Rosa Parks and Neil Armstrong.

Your story had no reaction from those who find Limbaugh’s show racist and misogynistic.

For the record, Limbaugh was a birther who called President Barack Obama “a Halfrican-American.” He defended slavery on a number of shows.

According to your story, when the chairman of the S.C. Republican Party first heard Limbaugh on the air 30 years ago, he found “belonging and affirmation.”

“Here was someone who was saying what I was thinking and had thought ...” Drew McKissick said.

To add context to your story, here are some remarks Limbaugh has made:

• “The NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons.”

• “The NAACP should have riot rehearsal. They should get a liquor store and practice robberies.”

• To an African American woman caller: “Take that bone out of your nose and call me back.”

• He called a Georgetown Law student “a slut” and “a prostitute” when she argued before Congress for contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

• He refers to feminists as “Nazis” and liberals as “traitors.”

It’s hate speech and it’s a shame your story did not reflect this in the article.

BELLA ENGLISH

Ocean Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Super Bowl show

As a Miami native, I think I missed something in the Super Bowl halftime performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. How could a program of hip thrusting and grinding, with a display of thonged rear-ends and crotch clutching, be a celebration of Latina heritage?

Did they need to make a powerful statement for inclusion?

Miami is no longer an American city. It is Cuban by the numbers and governed by Cubans, who own most of the commercial property in the city and surrounding area.

Miami constitutes one of the largest collections of Cuban art, furniture and live theater in the country. They bring a rich element of Latin culture that can enrich all of our lives if we want to partake of it.

GRETCHEN CALL

Augsburg Drive

Mount Pleasant

Do the right thing

The Charleston County Aviation Authority should reconsider its choice for CEO.

There should be a nationwide search for someone who has a background in aviation and finance.

The Aviation Authority needs to work hard to find someone who will take our airports to the next level.

I would encourage Elliott Summey to put his name in the hat and, if he’s the last one standing after the interview process, then I will be the first to congratulate him.

It’s not too late for the authority to do the right thing here, so let’s not miss an incredible opportunity to find the right person.

RUSSELL GUERARD

South Battery Street

Charleston