Letters to the Editor: Guns can provide food

An April 11 letter to the editor titled “Three questions” asked why gun stores are considered essential businesses in this coronavirus climate.

The grocery store is one of the most likely places to catch the virus. Many people have lost jobs due to the virus, so they have an abundance of time and a lack of money.

Getting food at a grocery store doesn’t take much time, but it costs a lot of money compared to hunting. Hunting takes a lot of time but not a lot of money if one already has a gun.

The cost of a hunting rifle bullet is about $1. A 200-pound hog will yield 115 pounds of meat. Wild hogs can be shot year-round on private land in South Carolina. So, for less than a penny per pound, people can feed themselves and lessen the chances of spreading or catching the virus.

Boeing and Volvo have shut down their production lines due to the coronavirus. Do you think that can’t happen to meat production lines? Think again. Smithfield Foods has just closed its Sioux Falls, South Dakota, plant, which accounts for about 5% of all daily U.S. pork production. Many other meat-processing plants have also closed due to the virus.

Although the Second Amendment doesn’t have anything to do with hunting, the right to bear arms does provide a tool with which one can put food on the table. Gun stores are where one can procure this tool. I hope this answers your question.

BURN GIVENS

Middleburry Lane

Charleston

People over politics

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Charleston County Board of Elections is asking, “Are you available to work June 9” as a poll worker for the South Carolina statewide primary election?

I’m 28, healthy and seemingly not in a high-risk demographic should I catch COVID-19, however my husband is.

I was looking forward to working in June and November. Under these extraordinary circumstances, however, I don’t know that I can put my family’s health and safety on the line when it’s possible for the Legislature to delay this election to a time when it’s safer for people to congregate without risking further infections.

I worry about my fellow poll workers, especially the elderly women I worked with in 2019 who have been working together at the same location for more than 10 years.

It’s our civic duty to support our elections however we can, but it’s our elected leaders’ jobs to keep us safe and not ask us to do something they themselves wouldn’t do.

I am proud of Congressman Joe Cunningham’s bipartisan leadership through the COVID-19 pandemic, he continued to lead when he was infected. On April 7, he called on South Carolina’s leaders to take the necessary steps to keep voters safe and to postpone the June 9 primary so there can be a transparent conversation over what steps should be taken to ensure responsible public health for all of South Carolina’s voters.

HANNAH REYNOLDS

North Enston Avenue

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston

Jail staff unsung heroes

Thank you, and all other local media, for your coverage of the selfless and dedicated work of the members of the tri-county area who work in the medical field.

The EMS personnel, fire and police, and the experienced medical staff and workers at our area hospitals and clinics deserve our gratitude and respect. Their dedication is to be long remembered and honored as they cover the front lines of this awful pandemic.

There is another group of people who take on the daily unsung and unrecognized duty of staffing the Charleston County jail. Each morning and each evening, these fine men and women appear for work knowing that their responsibilities include the demanding and unappreciated work of housing, caring for and attending to those who have been incarcerated.

Our county jails have become the default location for housing members of our community who are mentally ill. This phenomenon is the result of our state’s decision to close our main psychiatric hospital in Columbia, and shift the care to our overburdened and understaffed county mental health clinics.

Our jail personnel have taken on the added responsibility for care and treatment of these individuals who are often forgotten and shunned by community and our state government.

May we all acknowledge and appreciate their daily and nightly work, which they readily accept under tremendous pressure, beyond our view. They are our unsung heroes.

FRANCIS X. McCANN

Society Street

Charleston

Greenway exercise

An April 11 Post and Courier letter states that people on the West Ashley Greenway are not obeying social distancing rules. I walk or bike the Greenway every day and have not seen this happening.

As one of the few outdoor areas that people can still use to get some exercise, it is well used. The only problems I have seen are inconsiderate bikers who go too fast and fail to warn walkers of their approach.

PRISCILLA ADAMS

Coburg Road

Charleston