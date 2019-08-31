As a health care provider, if I were to have a zip drive or a laptop that contained unencrypted, protected health information on patients stolen from my vehicle, or anywhere for that matter, my employer would be at great risk for a HIPAA breach and would be subject to significant fines.

I would be subject to potentially severe disciplinary action.

While I don’t discount the importance of protecting personal health data, I find it shocking there are no consequences for gun owners whose weapons are stolen, mostly from unlocked vehicles, even when these weapons end up being used in crimes, as an Aug. 20 article in The Post and Courier described.

I believe protecting lives is just as important as protecting information and that there should be some penalty for people who don’t properly secure their weapons, especially if those weapons end up being used in a crime.

DR. SANDRA FOWLER

Simonton Mews

Charleston

Bishop flouts policy

In light of a recent allegation of sexual abuse involving a minor, Roman Catholic Bishop Robert Guglielmone, head of the Diocese of Charleston, has written a letter stating that he will “temporarily reduce his public presence” while the claim is investigated.

In accord with Bishop Guglielmone’s own policy regarding the sexual abuse of a minor, a priest in his diocese accused of something similar would be put on administrative leave and his duties suspended until the investigation was completed.

Why, then, has Bishop Guglielmone not placed himself on administrative leave and turned the administration of the diocese over to his vicar? Instead, he has chosen to hide from the public eye and remain bishop while the case is investigated.

Apparently, bishops are not held to the same standard as the rest of the clergy, and perhaps that is one of the main reasons sexual abuse by clerics is so problematic for the church.

By flouting his own policy, Bishop Guglielmone gives credence to a perception that church leadership isn’t really interested in solving the problem. They just want it to quietly go away.

TOM PLICHTA

Sugarbush Way

Charleston

Google water needs

The Google water fiasco seems highly in favor of ... Google. Why will it be allowed to increase its original permit for 500,000 gallons daily to 1.5 million gallons daily?

The effect on municipalities sharing the same aquifer could be significant.

Google is a Fortune 500 company. It certainly could afford to convert ocean saltwater to usable cooling water for its expanding data center. That would mean a pipeline to the ocean at its expense.

DHEC is a typical government agency. Employees work with data presented to them. They are not given to consider alternatives or to look “outside the box.”

Before local municipalities affected by the decision accept their increased costs and pass them on to consumers, I suggest Google, DHEC and the municipalities involved come to some monetary solution to offset the strain it puts on those consumers. And, after this five-year permit expires, there needs to be some serious study done on behalf of those affected before any renewal of such an agreement is granted.

ELTON CARRIER

King Street

Mount Pleasant

Winning attitude

On Aug. 15, kids from around the world converged on a small Pennsylvania town along the Susquehanna River to play baseball.

That same town, Williamsport, welcomed an African-American all-star youth Little League baseball team from Charleston more than 60 years ago. The members of the 1955 Cannon Street YMCA all-stars were invited as guests, not players, because none of the white teams in South Carolina would play them. Little League rules stated that a team had to participate in local and state tournaments to be eligible for the Little League World Series.

When spectators in Williamsport saw the Charleston boys practice, they shouted, “Let them play,” with hope for a better day.

That hope manifested itself in a small Pennsylvania town this year from Aug. 15-25. The color of the uniforms and the competion for first place were the primary concerns. The team from River Ridge, Louisiana, defeated a team from Curacao, 8-0, winning the Little League World Series.

In sports, a “W” means a win.

In Williamsport, Pennsylvania, it means “welcome.”

AUGUSTUS HOLT

Pooshee Drive

Charleston

Not happy with AT&T

AT&T is losing cable customers on a daily basis. Now, it has taken away the NFL Network and won’t even carry the ACC Network where Clemson plays.

Why is it I should be happy with AT&T?

RICHARD BERGMAN

North Ainsdale Drive

Charleston