Guns and children don’t mix. Guns and people with mental illness don’t mix. Guns and people with problems don’t mix. And, it seems like guns used for personal protection cause more problems than they solve.
We cannot rid the world of criminals and sociopaths. The Revolutionary and Civil wars are centuries past, not to mention World Wars I and II.
What more proof do we need that untrained people should not walk and ride around with guns? And that our schoolchildren should not have to practice what to do during a lockdown?
When will enough be enough? When one or more of our congressmen or senators loses a child, grandchild, relative or friend? Or when it’s too late?
BARBARA MEASTER
Bent Twig Drive
Johns Island
Abuse awareness
June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
On that day, communities in the United States and all over the world will highlight solutions to this social challenge.
Trident Area Agency on Aging is proud to have a Long Term Care Ombudsman Program that investigates reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation as well as violations of resident rights in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.
An important aspect of our program is the Volunteer Ombudsman program that provides support to elders living in nursing home and assisted-living facilities.
Sadly, 60 percent of nursing home patients don’t have visitors. Our volunteer ombudsmen help bridge that gap. They are a friendly face whose visits help diminish isolation. They also provide education and advocacy about resident rights.
We can and must create healthier and safer living environments for older adults.
If you want to make a difference and have a few hours to visit and improve the quality of life for seniors, become a volunteer ombudsman.
Word of mouth is also very effective, so please share this opportunity with others who may have time to get involved in this worthy endeavor.
For more information, email mdonahue@tridentaaa.org.
MAURA DONAHUE
Long Term Care Ombudsman, Volunteer Coordinator
Trident Area Agency on Aging
Leeds Place West
North Charleston
Dixie dilemma
I have a friend whose first name is Dixie. Will she need to change her name if she decides to take courses at the College of Charleston?
GEORGE GARMENDIA
Penny Circle
Mount Pleasant
Climate change
A recent poll suggested that 43 percent of Americans believe they will not be personally affected by climate change. I wish I shared their confidence.
My basement has flooded twice in the past five years due to storm surges, and I expect more to come.
Even if you are lucky enough to escape unscathed, you must be concerned for those who already have lost their homes, livelihoods, and in some cases their lives to fires, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes. The economic cost of these disasters is unsustainable, but where will it end?
We can see with our own eyes that our weather patterns have become unstable.
The atmosphere that surrounds our planet like a balloon is filling up with heat-trapping gases held in place by gravity. Heat from the sun cannot escape.
Scientists reported in Time magazine on May 11 that atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide reached highs not seen in 3 million years ago. These gases are generated in large part by human activity, and that is a scientific fact.
If we are causing the problem, we have the ability to slow it down.
The big question is whether we can muster the political will to do hard things.
Will we wait until farmers can no longer grow the food we eat?
Or until the power grid goes down and temperatures soar above 100 degrees with no air conditioning or refrigeration?
Or until masses of fleeing refugees overwhelm our borders?
The choice is ours to make, but it won’t be for long.
CAROL JULES
Wexford Sound Drive
Charleston
Education money
South Carolina really needs to change its treatment of educators and education. As William Crafts Jr. from Maryville, West Ashley, stated in 1813: “Those are blind who wage war upon the letters.” More recently, Tom Magliozzi from “CarTalk” said, “It’s the stingy man who pays the most.” And in education, that is so true: Money must be spent in order to have educated children, adults. Don’t skimp on education!
T.L. HERBERT
Brantley Drive
Charleston
Voice for the coast
Many thanks for the excellent editorial, “A strong vote of support for coast,” in the May 26 Post and Courier.
One of the reasons for the coming together of citizens in opposition to oil exploration and drilling off the coast is your excellent coverage of the issue.
I want to underline and put stars around one of the points made in the editorial. It is great that there is a one-year budget proviso prohibiting facilities for oil exploration and drilling. However, it is essential for the Legislature to follow through by putting the language of the proviso into permanent law. Passage of that law should be high on the agenda when the next session begins.
The Post and Courier is a popular newspaper. Particularly with tourist season beginning, my hunch is that lots of folks from all over South Carolina will be reading this. If so, I encourage them to contact their state senator and representative and urge the passage of permanent legislation.
One editorial comment: It really isn’t our coast. It doesn’t belong to us. It belongs to our children, grandchildren and all those yet unborn.
And in the big picture, in my religious tradition, we are stewards, not owners, of creation.
Again, many thanks.
The Rev. Dr. JIM WATKINS Chairman of Leadership Team, SODA (Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic)
Wyndham Road
Pawleys Island