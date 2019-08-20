Many Americans who don’t own a firearm support the Second Amendment because they recognize the wisdom of the Founding Fathers and trust law-abiding gun owners.

Their trust is based on what they know about family members, friends, neighbors and coworkers who own firearms and are a lot like the rest of us, responsible individuals we have no reason to fear will harm anyone.

There are gun-control advocates who are reasonable people simply trying to find ways to lessen gun violence. Then there are extremists who propose draconian laws just short of banning firearms.

Conversely, the NRA leadership appears unwilling to make concessions.

They seem to suspect that any concession will eventually lead to a ban on firearms.

Most Americans, including gun owners, consider such suspicions groundless. If NRA leaders have a valid concern, they should share it to garner greater public support.

The Second Amendment guarantees our right to keep and bear arms, not use them unlawfully. Police departments and owners of gun shops should be able to access a database to determine if an individual seeking a gun has been convicted of a firearm offense in another state.

Background checks need to be strengthened without making the process onerous. Congress must agree on which firearms are truly “assault weapons” and then restrict or ban their sale.

Reasonable people can find a middle ground that protects the public without infringing on Second Amendment rights. Compromise is needed. Extremists should be ignored.

DAVID ALLEN

Marsh Harbor Drive

Beaufort

Immigrant nation

I can’t believe my eyes or ears. Is this the United States of America or some developing nation?

Our country was founded by a handful of immigrants, longing for freedom to worship as they wanted but, evidently, it has lost its way.

My family came to this country from Eastern Europe looking for work, the pursuit of happiness and hoping for a better life.

When they arrived, they worked hard and prospered. Take a look at where some of our recent immigrants are coming from: Central America, where poverty, disease and corrupt governments are prevalent.

These people are not looking for handouts. They want the American dream, the idea that Lady Liberty espouses on her plaque, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”

How have we come so far as to look at anyone and declare them not deserving? Walk a mile in their shoes before you pass judgment.

WILLIAM PERPER

Excalibur Place

North Charleston

Hit-and-run

On July 29, my vehicle was rear-ended at Ashley Phosphate Road and Rivers Avenue.

I always thought Southerners were caring, but I have now decided North Charleston and the surrounding areas are full of noncaring people.

There were plenty of drivers around me, but no one cared enough to ask me if I was OK or to offer any information, such as a license number or a description of the hit-and-run driver or the car.

I am in my 70s and was pretty shook up.

I am grateful to an off-duty police officer who came to my aid after everyone else left.

If South Carolina required front license plates, I might have been able to give the police the number. All I could do was describe the car.

CHERYL DURBIN

Murray Drive

Hanahan

Comcast outages

Comcast appears to be having outages lasting for hours.

The cable company just keeps right on billing for services not provided.

I shouldn’t have to jump through hoops just to get credit. I should be automatically credited.

I’m sure they know which customers are affected. Programs provided by Comcast also are outdated, except for news channels.

It’s getting to the point that it’s no longer worth it to subscribe.

NORMAN WICKE

Frances Street

Goose Creek

‘Electability’ key

During the past four years, I have been addicted to news on TV and in The Post and Courier.

One day, a thought that had previously escaped me suddenly appeared: There are only two possible scenarios that could prevent President Donald Trump from being re-elected.

First, indisputable proof that Trump had committed treason, that he sold out his country and his supporters for his own personal gain.

Unfortunately, in spite of him defying congressional subpoenas, the findings of the special counsel and his abuse of the emoluments clause, there has been no proof that Trump has done anything illegal or treasonous.

The other scenario concerns the electability of the muddled field of 20-plus Democratic candidates.

There is only a slim chance that any of them can beat Trump. They are suggesting a multitude of controversial, distracting and expensive ideas, many of which are not urgent.

Democrats need one person who can articulate our immediate concerns and captivate an audience.

Michelle Obama is that person. She is admired throughout the world. She’s smart, she’s tough and she’s electable.

Her phrase, “When they go low, we go high,” two years ago proved that she can go toe-to-toe with Trump and his game of words. If she says she doesn’t want to run, then she should be drafted.

ALLAN D. GRODY

Great Hope Drive

Mount Pleasant

Keep winning

First, they laughed at us. Then they called us names like deplorables and smelly Walmart shoppers.

Then we won. Then they say we cheated and colluded with the Russians. They ran investigations while we rebuilt the economy, the military, moved our embassy to Jerusalem, brought down unemployment and reduced the number of people on welfare, lowered taxes, defeated terrorists and reduced needless regulations.

Now they hate us while America keeps winning.

They don’t like that we are enforcing immigration laws they wrote and have been on the books forever. They don’t like that we are energy independent and exporting excesses. I thought that was what they wanted.

Years ago, they gave away the United States to the Chinese, and now we are trying to get it back. What is wrong with that?

Now, they want to impeach the president for crimes that even special counsel Robert Mueller wouldn’t pursue.

And now, because of the

actions of a few extremists on both sides, they have the nerve to lump us into this or that category.

Half of the country and this veteran say, “How dare you!”

We will just keep winning, with their help, hopefully, or without it.

NORMAN W. MEYER JR.

Trailmore Drive

Charleston