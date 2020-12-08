Letters to the Editor: Great Britain's Royal Marines fought alongside US forces at Chosin Reservoir

I write regarding the Nov. 26 George Will column on the “Chosin Few,” about the incredibly difficult winter retreat of U.S. forces in the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War in 1950.

What Mr. Will failed to mention was that our First Marine Division had been joined by a detachment of Great Britian’s Royal Marines.

Under the command of Lt. Col. Douglas B. Drysdale, a special group had been created and joined the Marines fighting under the United Nations flag.

While issued with U.S. equipment and uniforms, the Royal Marines retained their distinctive green berets.

The two marine forces truly became a “band of brothers.”

Like their American comrades-in-arms, they suffered heavy casualties and, like their fellow Marines, they were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. The bonds of mutual respect forged in the “Frozen Chosin” remain to this day.

WAYNE L. WHELAN

DHEC vacancies

The Nov. 22 front page of The Post and Courier featured an article by Avery Wilks titled “DHEC top posts remain unfilled.”

Well, of course, they are.

What self-respecting public health official wants to work for a governor who ignores science and thinks the economy is more important than the health of his citizens?

Let’s remind Gov. Henry McMaster that the rights of an individual end where the responsibility to care for others begins.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll of more than 4,400 has created an army of voting families that will work to unseat the governor in the next election.

THOM SCHMENK

‘Swamp’ very talented

Serving a very minor roll with a previous presidential administration more than 50 years ago, was an honor I will proudly remember.

I worked with a number of other political appointees who came from that reservoir of extremely talented political scientists and policy wonks who know how to make government bureaucracies function: aka the Washington Swamp.

Some are party affiliated, many are not.

This talent pool is not lounging around in a labor pool, waiting for a call as a less-talented worker might; they are professional consultants, or are employed by a nongovernmental organization (NGO) under government contact.

This pool is wide and deep in expertise across the spectrum of any profession.

For the past four years, these men and women have been mainly sidelined, as President Donald Trump sought talent from a less conventional sources and oftentimes of questionable credentials.

I think you will see a renaissance of activity as many of these academic and technology legends are called to service and put this thriving bureaucratic engine back in service!

Henceforth, I suggest we refer to the “Washington Swamp” in more respectful colloquial terms as the Washington Gold Mine or Oil Well or more fitting names.

GEORGE I. BONIFACE

Santee Cooper unfixable

The Nov. 29 editorial stating that the “fix” for Santee Cooper would be legislation that would allow the governor to remove board members for poor performance misses the point that the utility is just not fixable financially.

If all of the board members were removed today, that does nothing to relieve Santee Cooper of its nearly $7 billion debt. And as the editorial points out, instead of reducing its overall debt, Santee Cooper recently borrowed $100 million more to the debt.

The only revenue source Santee Cooper has is its customers, who will have to pay back this debt no matter who is on the board.

The latest estimates are that each Santee Cooper direct service and Electric Co-op residential customer will pay $6,000 and $4,000 respectively to pay off the debt. That’s the stark reality.

The best fix for Santee Cooper is to sell it to NextEra, which has already agreed to pay off the debt and has signaled it’s open for negotiations, particularly on rates.

It’s my hope the legislature will focus on a sale of Santee Cooper in January, which is the only real fix for this failed utility.

WAYNE MERSHON

Parker on target

Plaudits to Kathleen Parker on her Dec. 2 commentary: “The parochial media need to widen focus on all Americans.”

Parker addressed what needs to be said, read and heard by the American people.

The divisive attitudes of many at this time are not who we are as a nation. Much of the discord that exists is a manifestation of politicized one-upmanship and narcissistic pandering by the media and its poseurs.

Now, it is time the “ink-stained wretches” repair the division that has been created in our society.

SONDRA BRANCH

