Letters to the Editor: Great American Outdoors Act protects nature, cherished memories

Like many of the readers of The Post and Courier, some of my most cherished experiences growing up in Charleston flow from the creeks, marshes and coastline of the Lowcountry.

I am generationally tied to the South Carolina coast. My grandfather was the lighthouse keeper at Cape Romain for 27 years, having previously served at the Hunting Island Light.

Ninety years ago, my father was the last person born at Cape Romain Light. All who feel like they have a bit of saltwater and pluff mud in their veins have a vested interest in seeing the natural places that feed our souls preserved and maintained.

The Great American Outdoors Act, passed July 22, will protect not only the Hunting Island State Park, the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge and the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge but it will fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which will benefit similar lands across our country.

F.C. “BUNKY” WICHMANN JR.

I’On Avenue

Sullivan’s Island

Masks on buses

S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman’s mask mandate on school buses doesn’t address the most important way to control the spread of the virus: physical separation.

In her own words, the mandate is not for the health and safety of the children but to increase bus capacity.

The mandate ignores the problem of enforcement, and by sacrificing separation, it will create greater risks to all.

Even before the pandemic, buses were breeding grounds for infections due to poor air circulation and space limitations.

On another note, I recommended two issues the state taskforce overlooked for reopening schools.

The first was sickness bags, like we have on airplanes, that should be available on backs of seats in buses and classroom.

Second, funding should be provided for storing excess furniture due to separation of desks. Schools do not have the capacity for storage. No action at the state or district level has been taken.

LUIS VEGA-TORRES

Old Jackson Road

Goose Creek

IOP parking limits

My husband and I were IOP residents for 20 years. We found the island to be most welcoming and the residents some of the friendliest and nicest people we have ever met.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

We still have many friends there. It saddens me to think there are some who think residents are deliberately trying to keep people off the island with parking restrictions.

The restrictions are to protect everybody from COVID-19, not just the residents. We all know crowds of people, even outdoors, can spread COVID if people are not social distancing and wearing masks.

At least the parking ordinance didn’t include a “keep moving” rule, as Sullivan’s Island did with its beach rules.

Many may not realize that a large percentage of houses are vacation homes, not permanent residences. Some may think the island is just a vacation spot or a day-at-the-beach place, and if you live there, you must be in a high income bracket.

No so. There are younger and older people there with varying incomes. They have homes, go to church, walk their dogs, mow their grass, help their neighbors and pay their taxes just like everybody else in the tri-county area.

Give them a break.

ANNE MORRIS

Magnolia Woods Drive

Mount Pleasant

Oil and gas exploration

A July 25 Post and Courier op-ed regarding the future of offshore oil and natural gas exploration misses the mark.

Any claims about East Coast oil and gas resources are premature. The most recent test drilling was done in the early 1980s. Think about the technological advances since then. Offshore surveys are no different; a near 40-year gap in technology is several generations worth of innovation and improvement.

Some of our Atlantic neighbors, including Canada, Brazil and Guyana, have found substantial offshore reservoirs. The Bahamians are also exploring their oil and natural gas reserves and hope to be producing within a few years. Countries pursue offshore oil and natural gas development because oil and gas will be needed for the foreseeable future and because offshore energy production is a path to stronger and more resilient communities.

The offshore oil and natural gas industry makes up the fabric of countless communities along the Gulf Coast and its benefits flow through every state. The Land and Water Conservation Fund alone, which is funded almost entirely by offshore oil and gas revenues, provided more than $3.4 million in conservation funds to South Carolina earlier this year.

The more than 345,000 men and women who make up the offshore oil and gas industry will be more than happy to tell you how energy production, tourism, fishing and conservation thrive and coexist together. The coast makes them who they are, too.

JUSTIN WILLIAMS

Vice president of communications

National Ocean Industries Association

G Street NW

Washington, DC