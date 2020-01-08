As we look forward to a new year, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has donated to Palmetto Goodwill, shopped in our stores or volunteered their time.

We are proud that 2019 marked our 40th year of operation and that more than 90 cents of every dollar we generate is used to provide job training and employment services to those in need.

The community support we received last year allowed Palmetto Goodwill to have an immense impact, serving over 20,000 individuals (including 1,200 veterans) and helping place more than 4,000 in new jobs.

As Palmetto Goodwill continues to grow and evolve, we are humbled and grateful to be able to serve a greater good, and we remain committed to being a valued provider of education, training and employment services to those in need.

On behalf of our dedicated board of directors, employees, partner agencies and most importantly, the people we serve, we thank you.

We are truly grateful for your support and contributions and we promise to make 2020 and beyond even more impactful.

ROBERT SMITH

President & CEO

Palmetto Goodwill

Eagle Drive

North Charleston

Education action

The issues raised in the 2018 Clemson University Inclusion and Equity Report for Charleston County School District have once again played out in conversations about how to give all students more than a minimally adequate education.

The schools are not the issue, nor are the teachers, parents or ultimately students. The ultimate issue is the system that allows communities to allocate education resources through policy.

Not many people working in the local school district were in place when the current parallel system for the “haves” and “have nots” was put in place.

Those who came before wrote the state laws and enacted systems of local boards to oversee their “corner of their community.”

Today’s frustration in the lack of progress can only be permanently fixed by changing the systems that have failed for more than 50 years.

If the Charleston legislative delegation has to empower communities through systematic changes in Columbia, then let’s figure out how that will work best across party, district and governmental lines. Everyone is right: Something has to be done to stop the cycle of inequity.

The real question: Does CCSD have the credibility, resources and systems to make any changes successful if it has not been transparent with its plans, heeded its own experts or provided consistent funding?

You want to stop having this conversation about “failing schools”?

Take the actions needed to finally fix local systems that pit neighbors against neighbors, communities against communities and the past against the future.

RAGAN DUBOSE-MORRIS

Trent Street

Charleston

Pot revenue

The 33 marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts collected more than $400 million last year and employed 6,700 people.

Contrary to what South Carolina political leaders believed, Massachusetts didn’t explode after legalizing marijuana and taking advantage of the revenue streams. By late November, that $400 million had generated $19 million in sales tax, $32.8 million in excise tax and $9.1 million in local options tax.

We could probably match those numbers if everyone would drink more alcohol, smoke more tobacco, take more prescription pain killers and buy more lottery tickets.

We need to up those revenue streams, so we can have a monetary excess to send out $50 checks to everyone to offset vehicle maintenance.

DON WATTS

Clarksville Lane

Goose Creek

Fort Johnson event

I would like to thank Robert Behre and The Post and Courier for writing and publishing an editorial concerning the Dec. 15 Fort Johnson Remembrance Day. The town of James Island sponsored the celebration of Fort Johnson’s role in the Revolutionary War. Thanks to your assistance it was a great success, appreciated by all that attended.

The town is looking forward to holding other historically important events in the future: e.g. annually marking The First Shot of the Civil War and the Fort Johnson Remembrance Day.

PAUL HEDDEN

Chairman Town of James Island Historical Commission

Crosscreek Drive

Charleston