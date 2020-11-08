Letters to the Editor: Grateful for early voting opportunity

I, like thousands of other Lowcountry citizens, had the privilege of casting my vote early through absentee voting.

Many would normally do so on Election Day, but because of many reasons, early voting was my choice.

My place of voting was at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant and it was a perfect place to perform my civic duty.

Though the line was long at times, no one seemed to mind as each person lined up spaced and masked, one American behind another.

It almost seemed like we were more aware of our freedom this year after the time we have had to stay indoors.

This letter is to say “thanks” to both the location and all the many who served the voters that day so that we could cast our ballots safely and securely.

We sometimes forget to express our gratitude. After these past several months, it seems even more appropriate to be appreciative of others as often as possible.

Besides, showing gratitude has been scientifically shown to be beneficial to our health.

Gratitude encourages an optimistic outlook and provides the opportunity to focus on positive events and people.

So, here’s to our health and more thank yous.

CINDY CLARK

Wentworth Street

Charleston

The year of the acorn

This is the year of the coronavirus pandemic, political discord, countless hurricanes, murder hornets and wildfires.

Perhaps “2020” was an apocalyptic Stephen King story, so terrible he hid it away forever. But in true Stephen King fashion, “2020” would not be denied and took on a life of its own.

For those living in the Lowcountry, there is one more scourge to deal with: killer acorns. Well, maybe not killers, but very annoying.

We have seven oak trees on our property. These so-called majestic trees have conspired to create mass quantities of projectiles, pummeling our porch, roof, cars and bald heads (OK, that’s just me) day and night.

It sounds like a war zone out there. It scares our puppy. And the mess they leave? My wife is obsessed with cleaning up after them. She’s filled countless yard bags that I have to schlep out to the street every week.

You’d think the squirrels would at least be happy with this manna. But no, they still gleefully taunt me with their bird feeder acrobatics.

I’m checking my roof, porch and cars for acorn damage. Maybe my insurance policy, written with Lowcountry risks in mind, has wind, water, hail and acorn damage coverage. Probably not.

Because as a wise man once exclaimed, “Inconceivable!” Which is a perfect description for 2020.

FRED VOLKMAN

Henrietta Hartford Road

Mount Pleasant

Save people, planet

When it comes to the discussion of foreign poverty and overpopulation, many believe the former may take out the latter.

At first glance it’s easy to believe that the more lives saved equals that much more population pressure on the world.

Due to this, we get dug into the misconception that it’s either save the people or save the planet. In reality, the correlation is much different.

Consider Afghanistan, where 10% of children die before the age of 5, yet its population is expected to nearly double from 30 million to 55 million by 2050.

Clearly, this idea of letting children die now so they don’t strain the planet later cannot be considered anything more than a maniacal myth.

Instead of ignoring the problem and hoping it solves itself, we need more time and resources spent in these areas to create stable, healthy and educated communities.

Within these concepts of development we see areas such as Thailand thrive. The country introduced increased education and stronger family planning structures, which were made possible through foreign aid.

Because of these changes, we’ve witnessed the average family size decrease from eight members to four since 1975.

The planet doesn’t thrive when the sick are allowed to die off; it thrives when people are able to improve their lives.

Regardless of mistaken beliefs, there has never been a choice between saving lives or saving the planet, because in reality, they have always been one and the same.

IAN GIBBS

River Haven Circle

Charleston

Drive safely

After I made it safely to my office after a short but harrowing journey to James Island and back, I had to make sure it wasn’t Friday the 13th.

When turning from Wesley Drive onto St. Andrews Boulevard, a car came close to forcing me off the road just to get in front of me. The car then weaved in and out of traffic.

While turning from Sam Rittenberg onto Orleans Road, there was a van going the wrong way coming right at me. The driver made a U-turn in the middle of the street.

I left my office on Orleans Road and turned left onto Sam Rittenberg. That’s when a small car came across two lanes of traffic to turn into Best Buy, never mind that I was in one of the lanes.

I drive a good-size SUV, so my vehicle is very visible if other drivers would get off their phones long enough to look.

Since daylight saving time has ended, more accidents are likely to occur.

I encourage all drivers to get off their phones now. Turn on the headlights because cars are not as visible as we think they are, especially when it is raining or getting dark outside.

IMOGENE THOMAS

Old Towne Road

Charleston

Polls and predictions

What are election polls supposed to do? Give us a prediction on the election, influence our inclination to vote or be an insight on attitudes of those polled?

No question, this election raises some serious questions about the biases, intentions and integrity of pollsters. But the results also may say something about those being questioned.

Have we reached a point where citizens are reluctant to honestly answer legitimate questions about their politics?

Are we intimidated or concerned that our honest answer may put us in personal jeopardy somehow?

Interestingly, the miss in poll results seems to always mask the conservative vote.

Too bad radical elements have caused us to mask our political views. It may be that the political divide has made us so suspicious that there is no way to accurately account for voter intentions in the future.

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston