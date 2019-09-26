I would like to thank congressman Joe Cunningham for becoming a co-sponsor of the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act, H.R. 1903. I have met with the congressman and his staff numerous times to discuss this issue and how it has affected those I care about. Early onset is particularly tragic because we are now seeing symptoms in people in their 40s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are 5.8 million Americans living with the disease. Of those, 200,000 are younger than 65.

Because of their age, people with Younger Onset Alzheimer’s are not eligible for most support programs available to older Americans.

The Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Act would enable those under the age of 60 with a dementia diagnosis to access support services through the Older Americans Act. I am proud that both Rep. Cunningham and Sen. Tim Scott (on a companion bill) committed their support as co-sponsors.

Just last week, a key provision of the Younger Onset Alzheimer’s Disease Act was passed by the House Labor and Education Committee as part of the Dignity in Aging Act of 2019. I am excited and grateful to see this effort moving forward in Congress.

It just goes to show that Alzheimer’s is not a red or a blue issue. It’s an issue that calls on everyone to join the fight. Visit alz.org to get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s.

CHERYLL WOODS-FLOWERS

Old Village Drive

Mount Pleasant

Democratic socialism

I’m responding to the Sept. 14 Post and Courier letter to the editor headlined “Socialist programs.”

The writer stated that Democrats do not want socialism/communism like in Venezuela, which is a disaster. Yet, Bernie Sanders, the leader of democratic socialism, has praised Venezuela’s economic system. He also says he likes the economic systems in Nordic countries such as Denmark and Sweden. Sanders and his supporters have touted both as examples of the “socialism” they envision for the United States.

Having evolved from socialism, Denmark, Sweden and the other Nordic countries are not socialistic but have robust capitalistic systems.

Sweden turned sharply to capitalism beginning in 1995.

It deregulated industry, privatized its education and pension systems and instituted private ownership as the driver of its economic system.

Unlike the United States, Sweden has a 100 percent voucher system for education and 700 private index funds for its pension system managed by private managers. None of the Nordic countries have a minimum wage.

In terms of business freedoms, measured in the Fraser Institute’s index of Economic Freedom, Denmark, Finland and Norway are the seventh, eighth and ninth most free in the world; Sweden is 12th. The U.S. is 15th.

Prior to President Donald Trump, the United States was regulating new industries and further restricting old ones while becoming more bureaucratic and government driven.

The bottom line is capitalism creates prosperity whenever seriously practiced with the rule of law, strict adherence to private ownership and minimum government intrusion and control.

BILL BISSETTE

Short Street

Charleston

Ashley River Road

It was with interest and sadness that I read Tracey Todd’s commentary in the Sept. 17 Post and Courier.

As a volunteer at Middleton Place, I travel beautiful and historic Ashley River Road routinely. It was bad enough when the city of North Charleston annexed a large swath of land in the area to develop it.

Now the SCDOT wants to widen the road and destroy some of the beautiful oak trees that create habitat for numerous forms of wildlife.

The vast majority of residents I talk to do not want the never-ending development being foisted upon this area. I urge authorities to deny DOT the ability to destroy the natural beauty of this road.

The South Carolina Department of Archives and History describes it as follows: “The Ashley River Road … has been in existence … since at least 1691. The road ... is highly significant in the history of ... South Carolina as perhaps the oldest road in the state still in use.”

Indeed, it is a large part of Charleston’s history. The road needs to be repaved, but to do as DOT suggests is to destroy a major part of Charleston’s history that can never be recovered.

I agree with Mr. Todd’s suggestion to create a “ ... management plan for the historic road.” It would also help if the speed limit was enforced or lowered. Surely there is a solution that does not destroy Charleston’s beauty and history.

CHRISTINE YRIART

Vaucluse Road

Charleston

Red rice travesty

I can’t take it anymore. They have taken the pork out of red rice by replacing bacon grease with a healthy oil, according to the Sept. 11 Post and Courier Food Section.

No thank you. I knew they would come for red rice at some point.

DAVID J. INGLE

Stono Drive

Charleston