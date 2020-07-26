Letters to the Editor: Government leaders must be held accountable for COVID-19 cases

We are at a critical point in our state and country where politics has hijacked the health and well-being of citizens. South Carolina has had more than 78,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths. When will enough be enough?

It’s time we hold our governmental leaders accountable for the illnesses and deaths that might have been prevented if we hadn’t reopened businesses before meeting CDC guidelines — had we not opened bars and gyms and other nonessential businesses and, most importantly, if we had mandated mask-wearing.

There is a time and place for political posturing. This isn’t it. This is the time for our governor and federal leaders to put the public’s health before politics.

We need to demand leaders act boldly and decisively to stop the spread of the virus in South Carolina by mandating masks and closing nonessential businesses.

Our state’s health care system is severely strained, and we would be jeopardizing our children if we send them to school without first seeing a sharp decline in infections.

We have wasted the precious time over the past six weeks to contain the virus because politics have hijacked health.

We must act now to make saving lives our only true agenda and to avoid falling off the precipice.

GAIL STUART

Little Oak Drive

Folly Beach

Pence and Mace

I’m all for irony, but the front-page story in the July 21 Post and Courier is more like satire, starting with the headline: “Pence visit for Mace will stress virus safety.”

Is this the same vice president who for months denied that masks were necessary and refused to wear one even when visiting the Mayo Clinic where there is a mask mandate and everyone else was wearing one?

Is this the same Nancy Mace who just last month celebrated her primary victory maskless in a crowded restaurant, high-fiving supporters?

That she later tested positive for COVID-19 should have surprised no one.

The good news is that she and Mike Pence apparently have seen the light, months after health experts, including the CDC, urged mask-wearing to curb the virus.

With Gov. Henry McMaster still a holdout against mandating masks, is it any wonder South Carolina has seen record growth in cases?

With Charleston leading the state in new cases, it is irresponsible for a political candidate to hold an event at The Citadel’s Alumni Center. Unfortunately, this public health crisis has devolved into a political issue, thanks to people like Pence and Mace.

BELLA ENGLISH

Ocean Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Rent classrooms

Gov. Henry McMaster wants school districts to delay the reopening of public schools until Sept. 8, and give students the option of in-class schooling five days a week or online-only classes.

Is it possible to safely accommodate all Charleston County students who want in-classroom instruction? School District Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy indicated in The Post and Courier that a typical elementary school classroom could safely hold 20-24 students, whereas a typical high school classroom could safely hold only 16 students.

Fortunately, much of the district is in the Holy City where there are about three churches for every public school.

Since most church classrooms aren’t used during public school hours, why not rent suitable nearby church classrooms to accommodate students in cases where there isn’t enough space at schools?

Students could be assigned to locations according to bus routes.

Prepackaged meals could be prepared at schools and taken to church classrooms.

The cost of minor but necessary building improvements could be paid for by the district, with the understanding that this would be a fall and possibly a winter arrangement.

Teachers could submit their top three location choices from a list of locations, grades and subjects to be taught.

Teacher selection by administrators would be based on seniority and other factors. Let’s try this.

JOAN CHARD

Swinton Court

Mount Pleasant

Kudos to sheriff

I offer a great big thanks to Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and Detective William Martin (no relation to me) on the job they did in retrieving my son-in-law’s stolen truck.

Even though it was vandalized, it was mechanically OK.

Defund the police? Funding should be increased.

RICKY MARTIN

Dogwood Road

Charleston

IOP parking

I’m disgusted at the Isle of Palms parking ordinance that took effect July 17.

IOP Council states the ordinance is meant to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Reducing parking by 50% and cramming tourists and nonresidents into a small section of beach only increases the risk, while other sections of the beach are sparsely occupied.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett said police haven’t seen many problems with social distancing on the beach along Palm Boulevard between 21st and 41st avenues but pointed out that, with parking for day-trippers eliminated in that area, many of them end up parking on front beach and adding to the crowds on that part of the beach.

In the years I have been going to IOP and parking along 23rd Street, I have never seen overcrowding. Making beach access inconvenient and charging high amounts to park is a clear attempt to shut out nonresidents and shows that the islands are trying to keep the beaches to themselves.

For me, going to the beach gives me a great sense of freedom, and I consider the ease of access a privilege.

IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said they want to deter day-trippers.

That statement says IOP doesn’t want nonresidents on the beach. It boils down to two things: selfishness and greed. The ordinance is in effect for 30 days or until council amends it, but I believe they will try to make it permanent.

ELIZABETH JONES

Marsh Court Lane

Mount Pleasant