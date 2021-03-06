Letters to the Editor: Gov. McMaster wrong to relax COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Henry McMaster thinks it’s a good idea to lift the 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales and permit large groups of more than 250 to congregate.

Does he realize that the drop in COVID-19 cases is due to the large number of people 65 and over who have been vaccinated? And that this is not the demographic that typically crowds bars and congregates in large groups?

McMaster’s waffling and half-hearted efforts to manage the pandemic have been poor from the beginning and his lack of leadership is laughable.

CAROL HECKROTTE

Rice Field Lane

Mount Pleasant

Wadmalaw roadsides

Recent articles and letters in The Post and Courier suggest roadside litter is rampant in South Carolina.

While this true for much of the state, it is not accurate for Wadmalaw Island.

The amount of roadside litter on Wadmalaw has significantly decreased over the past several years because a group of residents, supported by South Carolina’s Palmetto Pride program, formed Keep Wadmalaw Beautiful.

As a result, more than 130 volunteers remove litter from the main roads at least once a week. Each volunteer works about two hours a month on their own schedule.

Roadsides stay clean, and volunteers see the results of their work creating a culture of shared ownership and pride in Wadmalaw’s cleanliness and natural beauty.

The program co-publishes a quarterly newsletter sent to all island households that contains relevant information about community happenings and group activities.

Keep Wadmalaw Beautiful also supports anti-littering efforts. It has installed and maintains a trash can near the Church Creek Bridge for fishermen.

The group’s main goal is to change the narrative from “roads are always littered” to “roadside litter is not normal and is unacceptable.”

This is accomplished by building pride in the community and encouraging residents and visitors alike to respect the natural beauty and charm of Wadmalaw Island.

FRED HOLLAND

Long Creek Road

Wadmalaw Island

Cruz a bad role model

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun when his constituents in Texas were suffering from unprecedented cold without power and water. His excuse was that he was being a “good dad.”

He said he planned to drop off his kids and return immediately. In fact, he was planning to stay a few more days.

It seems a “good dad” would have tried to teach his children about responsibility and compassion by staying in Texas to help out at shelters and food distribution centers, while using any senatorial clout he had to get aid for his constituents.

At the Conservative Political Action Committee meeting in Orlando last month, Cruz mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for wearing a mask and for stating that she feared for her life during the Jan. 6 insurrection, which was certainly a legitimate fear.

AOC generated almost $5 million for Texans and she spent her weekend working at a Community Food Distribution Center in Houston.

Cruz mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders for wearing mittens in the cold weather during the presidential inauguration of Joe Biden.

By the end of January, these mittens had raised $1.8 million to provide food for the elderly and relief for low-income people.

This “good dad” mocked Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientists for asking us to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 and new strains by continuing to wear a mask. Apparently, it’s an inconvenience for Cruz to wear a mask when entering a restaurant.

Shouldn’t a U.S. senator model a higher standard of behavior for us and our children than that of irresponsibility, mockery, selfishness, dishonesty and insensitivity?

CAROLYN ENGLE

Terns Nest Road

Charleston

China can’t be trusted

It has been a year since COVID-19 arrived at our doorsteps, infecting and killing millions of people around the world.

Yet the word still treats China, which is a communist-run government, as a country that can be trusted even though leaders have taken no responsibility for the pandemic that originated in their country.

Late last year, most Asian nations signed economic treaties with China. Earlier this year, our European allies did the same, even as China continues to show little respect for the human rights of others.

The country’s leaders continue to imprison the voices of freedom in Hong Kong. They imprison and send Ughurs and Muslims to re-education camps.

Now, the strong arm of their government has banned the BBC from broadcasting.

I am wondering how much longer the world’s governments will be doing business as usual with China.

RAY DIMEO

Gallberry Street

Charleston