Letters to the Editor: Gov. McMaster should move up educators on vaccination schedule

It was disappointing that Gov. Henry McMaster chose to effectively move South Carolina educators down the list of people who are now allowed to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The narrative that teachers are at less risk is far from reality.

Our school has been conducting in-person teaching since Aug. 17. Teachers chose to come back because of the passion we have for our students.

We embraced the new methods of teaching in an environment that is designed to keep us as safe as possible: We are masked every day and parents are not allowed in the building.

I watched and prayed as one of our teachers was sent to the hospital with coronavirus-induced pneumonia.

We have suffered many near-closings due to teachers getting

COVID-19 and being unable to return to regular teaching hours.

The statement made by the governor describing teachers as young and able to easily recover from the virus disregards state teachers who have taught for years, who have struggled to recover or who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

I am frustrated and disappointed because state educators should be valued by the leaders of South Carolina.

It is a scary time and decisions are difficult.

Our governor should take time to reconsider his stance.

SEDRA DEBEY

Eastover Drive

Mount Pleasant

Politics over patients

As director of education for an online provider of continuing education for nurses, I am developing a palliative care course.

I came across data from the Center to Advance Palliative Care that ranks states on percentages of hospitals that have palliative care teams.

Out of curiosity, I added the political affiliation on the data sheet.

Of the 21 states that scored A’s, meaning their percentage of hospitals with palliative care teams was 80% or higher, 62% were Democratic states, 24% switched votes between the two parties during presidential elections and 14% were Republican states.

Of the states that got a C or D rating, meaning a state with less than 39% of hospitals with palliative care teams, 92% of those states voted Republican. One state switched its votes.

No Democratic state received less than a B rating.

South Carolina barely received a B rating with 61.4% of the hospitals having palliative care teams.

It is sad for me to realize that patients with severe pain and other symptoms from serious diseases that take away from the quality of life do not have the best care possible because of political agendas.

MADELAINE LAWRENCE

Kingsfield Street

Mount Pleasant

Standardize vote process

It is a very good thing that the Democrats are seeking to standardize federal election voting. It is sad that this action was not done before the last election.

PAT KILROY

Milton Drive

Goose Creek

Do your duty, senators

It’s time for members of the U.S. Senate to be apolitical and obey the obligations they swore to when assuming office.

Former President Donald Trump led an unsuccessful insurrection against the government. He and his agents were witnessed by millions of Americans as to their role in the act of insurrection.

He was impeached by the House and now faces trial in the Senate

Each senator takes an oath that includes the words, “I do swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Senators, do your duty, stand firm and adhere to your oaths. Politics and personal preferences are no longer relevant.

You, your descendants and all Americans will have to live with the consequences of your actions.

MALACHI FORRESTER

Haswell Street

Daniel Island

Library is long overdue

In 2017, The Post and Courier wrote an editorial lamenting the delay to the much-needed and promised North Charleston library, noting that it was three years overdue.

Well, it is now 2021 and ground has yet to be broken.

One could argue that North Charleston most needs the programs and opportunities offered by a new library and yet it is last to be prioritized.

I’m going to repeat the refrain from the 2017 editorial because it still applies all these years later:

“County Council should decouple the library from any other projects and deliver what was promised.”

AMANDA HOLLINGER

East Liberty Park Circle

North Charleston

No defense for QAnon

As someone who supports Republicans on fiscal matters, I am sad to report we are watching the death of the Republican Party.

There can be no justification for the defense of QAnon, despite avowed ignorance for what is happening in our country.

JOHN CRAIG

Rookery Lane

Charleston

Driving is a privilege

I disagree with the effort by House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford to bar police from stopping vehicles bearing tag-obscuring frames.

His argument that license plate frames that cover parts of tags should be allowed because dealerships routinely put them on vehicles they sell, and because they are widely sold in stores, is a classic example of the tail wagging the dog.

So improper equipment or accessories should be overlooked because they are popular?

Or, as Rep. Rutherford says, “It’s just a recognition of where society already is”?

Does he also accept illegal window tints?

If he’s worried about giving police opportunities to make what he apparently believes are “pretextual” traffic stops, he should propose that South Carolina again require annual vehicle safety inspections, like a number of other states.

Such inspections would reduce the number of vehicles on the road with inoperable lights, bald tires, worn-out brakes, broken glass and other safety issues that make driving more dangerous for the rest of us.

Driving is, after all, a privilege and not a right; that’s why you need a license to drive, as well as insurance on your vehicle.

RON BUCHHOLZ

Garden Gate Way

Summerville

Fine noisy protesters

Why are protesters at The Battery not subject to Charleston noise ordinance Section 21-37 when they use a megaphone to spew profane, lewd and indecent language?

JOHN TEMPLETON

King Street

Charleston