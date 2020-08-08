Letters to the Editor: Gov. McMaster reopening facilities too soon during pandemic

I looked at the front page of the July 30 Post and Courier and was taken aback.

The top headline read, “Stadiums, theaters to reopen in SC.”

The next story was “Orangeburg field hospital goes up in virus hot spot.”

This virus hot spot is not in New York or Miami. It’s right here between Charleston and our capital where Gov. Henry McMaster made a decision to reopen everything but nursing homes.

I have to wonder if he is paying attention to any part of the state other than his home turf.

He found the fortitude to require masks in all state buildings to ensure his own safety and that of his coworkers. But while legislators remain safe, he let the rest of the populace eat cake, or COVID, whichever can be inhaled faster without a mask.

On July 30, 1,636 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 48 deaths, just shy of our record.

Is this really the time to reopen more close-encounter, indoor facilities such as stadiums and theaters?

Our leader in Columbia did not follow the experts’ advice the first time, which was to let new cases plateau for two weeks before opening, and look where that got us.

I am almost without words, but not quite: Can a governor be impeached?

NITA SWANN

Fort Sumter Drive

Charleston

IOP right on parking

It is disheartening that beach day-trippers have accused Isle of Palms of wrongdoing in restricting public parking. The attacks are largely unwarranted.

Notably and deserving amplification: Even with temporary restrictions, IOP provides more than four times the parking space and eight times more (free) beach access than required by law.

Complaining that free parking has been eliminated, albeit for a short time while COVID-19-related overcrowding and dangerous traffic congestion are studied, evokes the cautionary adage, “Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.” Otherwise, “No good deed goes unpunished” comes to mind.

Also, it is worth recalling: Years ago, in anticipation that parking demand would exceed available space, local beach representatives urged the county to buy undeveloped and then-relatively inexpensive land on IOP for use as a public park.

It would have accommodated beachgoers. For reasons that remain unclear, IOP’s closest inland neighbor was opposed. The opportunity has since been lost.

While islanders sympathize with those who are frustrated, we ask that our neighbors consider the salient facts in context, remain patient, respectful and, above all, safe while we try to figure out how to best deal with this mess thrust upon us.

And, as a plea to focus on the positive, it is worth repeating that IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll has said there is ample room on the beach for people to visit and follow social distancing protocols.

DOUG TRUSLOW

21st Avenue

Isle of Palms

Patriot John Laurens

Thank you, Adam Parker and The Post and Courier, for featuring an article about the short, intriguing life of John Laurens as a committed and “fierce” American patriot during the Revolutionary War.

Not only has Mr. Parker composed an article of history, he gave this interesting and patriotic story a ring of “being there” as I read it.

I also credit The Post and Courier for publishing it, considering it is about the times of slavery and “wars against Native Americans’’ that were then a part of American culture.

These facts and these individuals are rarely discussed in the context of history anymore, but are continually being suppressed or cleansed from history because of recent events that have elicited mass media pandering and political cowardice.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Sharpestowne Court

Mount Pleasant

Public, private schools

Gov. Henry McMaster’s gift to private schools is not that offensive as some would have you believe.

One might applaud him for taking some positive steps in educating our children and, at the same time, sending a wake-up call to our legislators to do something for public schools, which they unfortunately have neglected to do over the years.

The state is constitutionally mandated to provide children with a public school education.

The Legislature’s failure to do that is not a reason to withhold awards for private schools that are doing their job for at least some of our children.

Fix public schools, but don’t nix private ones.

DENNIS J. DONAHUE JR.

Pelican Reach

Isle of Palms