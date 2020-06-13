Letters to the Editor: Gov. McMaster needs to order mask wearing

Gov. Henry McMaster is jawboning for us to wear a mask. The state’s equivocated pandemic policy renders the plea hollow.

Too many people are simply not following his advice.

Clear action now would resolve the past inconsistencies.

The governor needs to order the universal wearing of masks in public and in all enclosed spaces.

If we have learned anything in the recent past, it is that rapid responses are effective.

Address the escalating COVID-19 curve that is unfolding in our state. The trajectory points toward an exponential growth in the pandemic’s spread.

Keep new infection rates low enough to be managed effectively with testing, contact tracing, isolation and hospitalization.

Confidence building will wane in the face of increased infections impacting the business and tourism acceleration efforts.

The lack of effective containment now will only make the opening of schools more difficult.

The governor needs to use his last arrow: the mask.

The Legislature reconvenes June 24-25.

Ask for the immediate passage of legislation for a statewide face mask law.

Local and state criminal justice personnel, coupled with a vigorous communications program, can stem this tide.

Warnings and fines to gain compliance can be decided conditionally, subject to modification at the end of the legislative session.

Kicking this can down the road will have unnecessary and substantive consequences for our state.

Just wear the mask.

FRED PALM

S.C. Highway 174

Edisto Island

Mace will unify GOP

The June 11 article stating that the pressure is on for Republicans to unify behind their congressional nominee, Nancy Mace, is correct.

However, we are going to be 100% unified this time because she is going to go to Washington and do what Rep. Joe Cunningham is not doing: Get federal money for our Lowcountry roads and traffic jams.

And she is going to go to Washington and get huge federal dollars to help alleviate our flooding.

We have an outstanding woman nominee who all of us in the Charleston-area family, both Democrats and Republicans alike, are going to unite around because we genuinely care about roads, flooding and infrastructure, something Rep. Cunningham has done nothing about.

We care about getting home from work and play sooner and happier. We care about our lives and our friends.

Rep. Cunningham has gotten hardly any money for our Lowcountry roads, traffic jams and flooding.

Our Charleston area is booming. It’s booming with jobs and Boeing and Volvo and small businesses and retirees, and we are desperate for federal money, which we have not had since Republican Henry Brown was our congressman.

We are immediately going to be unified behind Nancy Mace because we need a great congresswoman who is going to work to get money for our roads and flooding.

JOHN KUHN

Former state senator and past

chairman of the Charleston

County GOP

Savannah Highway

Charleston

Election choices

So now the stage is set for voters in S.C.’s 1st Congressional District in November: Lindsey Graham vs. Jaime Harrison and Nancy Mace vs. Joe Cunningham.

Our Sen. Graham, who I have voted for his entire political career, has jumped the tracks and become nothing more than a shill for whatever the president desires. He no longer represents the citizens of South Carolina. And he used to be so relevant for the state. What a shame.

I believe that Jaime Harrison will represent us in an unslanted, bi-partisan manner for the good of South Carolina and the country.

Joe Cunningham already does. Time and again he has focused his legislative efforts on what’s best for his district and country, not his party.

That’s exactly what we should expect from all of our elected representatives.

Nancy Mace, however, has made it abundantly clear that she will only represent President Trump’s bidding, with zero thoughts or concerns for the citizens she is supposed to represent.

Over my entire voting life, I have consistently identified as and voted Republican, with the exception of 2016, where I took the independent route.

For this upcoming election, once again, I will be voting for the best person, in my opinion, in each race.

I would hope that this paper strongly endorses Harrison, Cunningham and, yes, Joe Biden for president.

KEVIN HILDRETH

Law Lane

Mount Pleasant