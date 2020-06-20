Letters to the Editor: Gov. McMaster must mandate mask wearing to reduce COVID-19 numbers

I watched Gov. Henry McMaster’s June 11 news conference on COVID-19 and came away with some observations.

1. Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist with DHEC, made it clear that she is more worried now than ever about the rate of infection and deaths from COVID-19.

She recommends that all South Carolinians practice social distancing and wear masks in public. The governor said he would not mandate the wearing of a mask and left it to the public to decide. It is obvious from behavior patterns that voluntary compliance isn’t working and needs a boost.

We need a robust public service announcement campaign to make everyone aware of the threat and the need for social distancing and mask wearing in public. The public should be bombarded with the message.

The governor said he would not mandate that restaurants or other businesses require masks because it is too hard to enforce.

The same arguments were made about smoke-free workplaces. The evidence suggests that most affected businesses will comply with a health-based regulation. Using possible noncompliance as an excuse for inaction is unacceptable.

The governor should mandate mask usage for all employees that come in contact with the public. Most will comply. Those who don’t will be in the minority.

The result of these actions could result in fewer COVID-19 infections and a healthier South Carolina.

DR. RICHARD HERNANDEZ

Fairbury Drive

Goose Creek

Monuments must go

Our city must remove Confederate statues and rename the parks and streets that revere Confederate generals. The South lost the Civil War. Most of these monuments and dedications were part and parcel of an effort to keep black Americans subjugated after these generals lost on battlefields.

Five years ago, a white supremacist murdered nine black Charlestonians in Emanuel AME Church on Calhoun Street: the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, Cynthia Hurd, the Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, Tywanza Sanders, Ethel Lance, Susie Jackson, the Rev. Daniel Simmons Sr., DePayne Middleton Doctor and Myra Thompson.

Our city universally and unequivocally condemned this horrendous act. And yet, John C. Calhoun still stands tall in Marion Square.

White men waving Confederate flags still gather daily at the Confederate Defenders Monument in White Point Garden.

I’m white. After the senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, it sickens me that we continue to venerate white men who fought to defend slavery.

I can’t imagine how my black neighbors feel. We will never move beyond the ugliest parts of our past as long as these monumental reminders of oppression occupy our public spaces and our streets and parks are named for them.

ALLISON ABNEY

Ashley Avenue

Charleston

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Don’t destroy, deface

I am also offended. Offended because of all the recent defacing and destruction of the beautiful artwork and landmarks around my hometown and country.

This is being done during my lifetime and by my fellow citizens. It breaks my heart and offends me.

These statues and place names have a varied history and should be remembered.

Most of us have grown up playing around them, sat in their shade and learned their story.

Let’s not destroy what we have.

Let’s add today’s statesmen and heroes to them.

SUSAN TOVEY MIXSON

Whilden Street

Mount Pleasant

Troop reductions

Since the end of World War II, the United States has maintained forward forces as occupational presences to support various alliances.

Our NATO presence has been reduced from hundreds of thousands to 34,500. The latest proposed reduction of 9,500 is viewed as undermining the entire alliance.

The unspoken purpose of NATO in the first place was to keep the Soviet Union out and Germany down.

Like all historic agreements, things change. Europe has become energy dependent on Russia, its former adversary and one of the reasons for the alliance.

Germany has recovered to an extent that it can and should pay its own way but doesn’t. The commitment to the security of Europe is no longer dependent on the presence of U.S. troops but on political resolve.

And that is the real issue. The number of troops mean nothing without political will. So forward basing really isn’t about numbers. It’s based on commitments and relationships that have to be mutually advantageous.

We may have reached the point where Europe has to answer the question: Is Europe going to honor the alliance and commit the resources necessary to sustain it as an equal partner instead of an increasingly skeptical rich uncle?

JAMIE GOUGH

Camp Road

Charleston