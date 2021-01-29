Letters to the Editor: Good Life Initiative focuses on quality of life

Affordable housing has become a statewide issue, and Charleston has not been spared the burden.

Rentals are averaging $1,300 per month with most minimum wage workers earning $1,200 per month. The average price to purchase a home in Charleston is $357,200: more than $153,000 above the overall state average.

The South Carolina Realtors are focused on promoting the standards of living that all South Carolinians deserve.

As Realtors, we have special resources and knowledge that enable us to lead the community to a sustainable and affordable future.

We’ve utilized these resources to develop the South Carolina Good Life Initiative, a project aiming to preserve quality of life in South Carolina. Charleston’s affordable housing crisis is due in part to rapid population growth.

Growth is great. Traffic, taxes, overall affordability and environmental impact, however, are growing pains that have to be addressed.

With large corporations expanding to South Carolina, the cost of living keeps increasing.

Additionally, continued development in the Charleston area has led to more people living at or below sea level and more at risk for flooding issues.

The S.C. Good Life Initiative works to ensure that South Carolina preserves livable conditions throughout the state.

SCR is here to help voice concerns surrounding all issues related to growth, affordability and the environment.

For more information, visit goodlife.screaltors.org or email goodlife@screaltors.org.

OWEN TYLER

President, South Carolina Realtors

Coleman Boulevard

Mount Pleasant

N95 masks

A recent editorial in The Washington Post questioned why production of the N95 mask wasn’t accelerated in order to provide as many, if not all, citizens of this country with a safe cover.

I question that apparent oversight as well. There is no need to develop the product like a vaccine, they are cheap (about 50 cents before the pandemic), and it is the only one of several iterations that filters 95%of airborne particles. There are not even enough N95 masks for frontline health care workers. This is a travesty.

As those of us under 70 anxiously await our turn for the vaccine, now slated for late spring or early summer, the virus is mutating, fighting back and anxiety is high.

Gov. Henry McMaster has done a poor job of making the vaccine available when compared to the state of Georgia. Georgia is dispensing the vaccine quickly and it is available at many sites in even the smallest towns including grocery stores, pharmacies and other places where people have easy access.

I spoke to my state representative this week. He says he is just as frustrated as I am.

I urge everyone to contact their state representative or senator, along with Gov. McMaster, regarding the vaccine distribution

I also think we should contact our state and federal representatives specifically about masks.

ANNE JENNINGS

Palm Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Political games

The second impeachment of Donald Trump has nothing at all to do with impeachment. This effort is a clear and present warning to all nonpoliticians, that the treatment Trump received, awaits any others seeking such an office. This is particularly directed toward men or women with extensive business experience.

Many may not like Trump’s personality, but no predecessor in our nation’s history has done a better job for most of the people. The exception would be the politicians and those who benefit from the politicians.

So an estimated 100,000 people in politics are managing the lives of 328 million others. But if the top person in office is not one of them, that person is constantly condemned.

TIM CALNON

Southlake Drive

Mount Pleasant

Vote precedent

On Wednesday, the Senate voted on whether it was constitutional to pursue impeachment against former President Donald Trump after he has left office.

With bipartisan votes from Democrats and five Republican senators, they concluded that it was.

In 1876, impeachment proceedings were brought against Secretary of War William Belknap over corruption charges. He resigned from office in hopes of avoiding conviction.

By a vote of 37-29, the Senate held that Belknap should stand trial, reasoning that if he did not, it would allow officials to simply resign to avoid conviction.

Furthermore, the Constitution provides separate votes for impeachment and barring officials from seeking future public office, with the former requiring a two-thirds majority and the latter a simple majority.

This week’s vote was almost certainly an effort by Republican senators to avoid taking a vote on the former president’s actions leading up to, and including, the events of Jan. 6.

The Constitution and historical precedent suggest that Senators must consider both impeachment and whether Trump should be barred from seeking future office.

HEATHER BONEPARTH

Ocean Course Drive

Kiawah Island