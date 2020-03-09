Letters to the Editor: Golf course renovations to aid with drainage

As the golf course architect for Charleston Municipal Golf Course and a resident of Riverland Terrace, I would like to respond to concerns expressed by a March 2 Post and Courier letter writer.
Among the primary focuses of this project is the enhancement of drainage and mitigation of flooding concerns, not only for the course, but for all surrounding communities.
New growth pine and cedar trees were removed with a primary goal of expanding and enhancing the existing wetlands on the course.
The amount of stormwater capacity will increase by more than five times, and by reinforcing the dike system along the Stono River, coastal flooding associated with sea level rise will be eliminated within stormwater retention areas.
The end result of this work will enhance and improve the quality of freshwater and saltwater ecosystems and provide improved drainage for the surrounding neighborhoods.
By reducing pressure on drainage systems upstream, piped drainage and sidewalks will be installed on Woodland Shores Road.
The tree management throughout the course does not remove any grand live oaks and the thinning of the wooded areas of the course is done with the overall health of these areas in mind, to allow the largest and healthiest trees to thrive for generations to come.
These principles were paramount in the planning of the project and in keeping with the goals of the city of Charleston to improve drainage throughout the city and provide benefit to all citizens of our city.
TROY MILLER
Miller Golf Design
Medway Road
Charleston
Stock market
The dimwits of Wall Street, and especially the treasurers of the S&P 500 and the Federal Reserve, will most likely coordinate efforts to rally the stock market soon. (They like to use the term “oversold.”)
This is the time to sell into strength and lighten up your portfolio.
How much stock should you own? A good rule of thumb is 100 minus your age as a percentage of your portfolio.
Pick stocks with good dividends if you are older.
There also are ways to hedge your bet by going short with items like SDS, a double negative on the S&P 500.
The last market decline in late 2018 found support on the Dow at 22,500.
I suspect that support level will be tested again.
WILLIAM A. JOHNSON
Serotina Court
Mount Pleasant
Keep fine china
An Associated Press article by Tracee M. Herbaugh in the Jan. 19 Post and Courier, “Inheriting fine china? Younger folks not interested,” is simply wrong.
Yes, there’s a lot of worthless ceramic dinnerware. But porcelain is the hardest, strongest ceramic of all.
Most people, 30-something or not, don’t do a lot of formal entertaining and don’t need a lot of formal dishes.
They do, however, still entertain. National magazines such as House Beautiful, Elle Decor and Veranda have photos of numerous dishes used for entertaining.
There also are pictures in The Post and Courier, including the one of crab cakes on a large antique blue willow platter (not porcelain).
After reading the article, I hate to think that people may give away valuable antique china, thinking it’s the thing to do.
CLYDE H. SHOKES JR.
Banbury Court
Charleston
Defer board bill
S.C. House Bill 5034, which would replace the Charleston County School Board, is a disaster.
I urge our legislators to reject the legislation that would replace board members in November 2020.
At a minimum, I encourage our state legislators to amend the bill and wait to create single-member-district board seats until after the census and redistricting.
If how the school board is elected is to be changed, let’s do it in an orderly and constructive manner.
The current bill is, in effect, a protest against the board’s plans to increase diversity at overwhelmingly white magnet schools and to consolidate small failing and overwhelmingly black schools so they have more resources.
Charleston County has well-documented extremes in how its schools perform. It will require courageous and disruptive steps to achieve racial equity and eliminate the minimally adequate schools the district has endured for decades.
After months of intense study and listening, the school board recently approved a set of “Mission Critical Actions” to ensure that more students start school ready to learn, have equitable access to programs of excellence, feel safe and supported by excellent teachers and graduate ready to pursue their dreams for quality of life.
Check it out at: www.ccsd
LYNN PAGLIARO
Bishop Gadsden Way
Charleston