Letters to the Editor: Golf carts need to be safe for local streets

In response to the Aug. 31 editorial about golf cart safety, it’s surprising that certain features aren’t required on golf carts. My wife and I own a golf cart that we use on the golf course and on short neighborly trips in our area.

The cart has headlights, tail lights and a horn, all of which came with the cart and I felt were necessary.

Since we were going to operate it on city streets, I registered it with the Department of Motor Vehicles and applied the sticker to the windshield.

I had the cart added to our insurance policy. I also realized that because the rearview mirror didn’t provide much of a rear view and was often blocked by golf clubs, I bought two inexpensive side-view mirrors online.

Few of the carts I’ve seen in our area and in other areas of Mount Pleasant have these features. A simple innovation could also prevent thousands of injuries. A 12-inch high sliding gate along the floor of the cart on both sides would prevent drivers and passengers from letting their legs hang outside the cart. An electrical contact on the gates linked to the accelerator could prevent the cart from moving unless the gates were closed.

Scott and Harrison?

Consider for a minute what could be after this upcoming national election.

We have two men with different political philosophies, different agendas and different supporters, but both with their ideas to make South Carolina a better state and the United States a better country.

Sen. Tim Scott is a Republican and Jamie Harrison is a Democrat. Both are black men.

Sen. Scott will hold his senate seat while Harrison is running to unseat Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a feat considered somewhere between unlikely and improbable.

But what if were to happen?

For the first time, two black men, from different parties would represented a state in the Senate.

That would show the rest of the country that South Carolina isn’t only black and white but blue and red. Consider that, or, as John Lennon wrote, imagine.

Send students to school

As we sift through ever-changing recommendations from health experts, watch the fights among elected officials, survey parents and teachers to see how comfortable they are reopening schools and listen to media reports on COVID 19, who will speak for the children?

Virtual instruction, especially for younger children, has been a failure that cannot be sugar-coated.

While online instruction may work for high-schoolers or adults seeking an online MBA, elementary schoolchildren will not gain the critical skills they need.

I participated in numerous Zoom meetings this spring as many of my teachers struggled to hold their students’ attention, much less deliver new learning.

During the past school year, students missed essentially a third of whatever grade they were in. In the coming weeks, I’m not looking forward to reviewing our assessments of how far our children have fallen behind their peers around the world.

How can elected officials make decisions about closing schools without seeking input from parents, you know, those folks who have no voice but still have to fund their salaries?

Shouldn’t they decide if their children should return to school for face-to-face instruction?

If we surveyed the children, what would they say? I suspect the vast majority want to return to school. They miss their teachers’ love and support and the friendship of their peers. They miss the structure the school day provides. For some of our more vulnerable children, they miss the security and the wraparound services that schools provide.

Reopening schools will not come without risk, but what about the risks of not opening schools?

My children are older and out of school, but if I had to make a decision about their return, they would be in their seats on Sept. 8.

Support Trump policies

To all the haters and others who dislike Donald Trump, what exactly is your problem with him? Is it his politics, his policies or his personality?

If it’s his policies, which ones? Is it immigration, the economy, trade, taxes or his support for our military?

Maybe you just don’t like him, his demeanor, his tweets, his attitude or his hair.

Whatever your reasons for not supporting President Trump, if it’s not about his policies, get over it.

This isn’t high school where you elect the person who’s more likable. This is about the future of our country. That should be all that matters.

Biden will lead to order

Donald Trump likes to bill himself as a law-and-order president. But the country is awash in riots and killings. And at least eight members of his inner circle have been sentenced to prison.

Joe Biden will lead us to order again. He doubtless will begin with the White House itself.

