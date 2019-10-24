A letter writer in the Oct. 13 Post and Courier suggests golf carts should be licensed as a way to further regulate them.

I suggest that the writer become more familiar with existing regulations before proposing new laws.

To operate a golf cart in South Carolina, one must have a valid driver’s license, be insured, register the golf cart as a street legal vehicle with the DMV, stay within the allowed areas and follow all rules of the road.

After paying a fee to the DMV, a registration sticker must be prominently displayed on the front of the vehicle on the driver’s side.

Although I share the writer’s concern about uninsured minors driving the carts, the letter’s solution to add license plates (a tax) is misguided.

There are laws in place that address his concerns. More laws are not the answer. More taxes are not the answer, especially for vehicles that are far more restricted as to what roads they can be use on compared to mopeds and bicycles.

DANIEL GROSS

Zacoma Drive

Mount Pleasant

Appreciate differences

Those of us who have traveled and experienced cultures completely different from that in our homeland appreciate an exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Wouldn’t it be nice if we could all just get along and be able to express our opinions to others without offending them or creating animosity and hatred?

If we just listen, we don’t have to convince people that our way is the best. True Americans aren’t hateful and will gladly help one another.

We might learn a lot from our farmers. They don’t have time to hate. They’re too busy keeping their families and ours nourished.

DAVE JACOBSON

Fox Chase Drive

Goose Creek

Support Brett Barry

I support Brett Barry for Charleston City Council District 9 because he will be a voice for residents.

He is committed to tackling overdevelopment through tighter zoning in order to allow infrastructure to catch up.

He has provided specific policy proposals for annual drainage ditch inspection and maintenance in West Ashley.

Brett’s vision for revitalizing West Ashley seeks to avoid overdevelopment and the kind of mistakes being made on the peninsula.

He stands firmly against the large-scale developments favored by our current councilman.

Perhaps most importantly, he is a man of his word and will put the needs of residents above the desires of big developers.

Over the past four years, we have seen little progress in West Ashley. The “suicide merge” at Old Towne Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard remains unresolved. The former Piggly Wiggly property is still vacant, and our streetscapes leave much to be desired.

It’s time for a change.

Vote for Brett Barry for Charleston City Council District 9.

JOYE RIDGEWAY

Merton Road

Charleston

Peanut allergy drug

As someone with a food allergy, I’ve taken an interest in the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee’s recommendation to approve Palforzia as a “treatment to reduce the incidence and severity of allergic reactions” to peanuts.

In the Oct. 15 Post and Courier, an article said peanut allergies are currently treated by avoiding them and carrying an EpiPen in case of accidental ingestion.

Palforzia is “shelled, dry roasted peanut allergen powder” (peanut powder). Patients start with low doses and gradually increase until they are able to tolerate the equivalent of two to three peanuts.

They must take Palforzia indefinitely, continue to avoid peanuts and carry an EpiPen. Clinical trials have shown that patients with peanut allergies taking Palforzia were nearly twice as likely to have allergic reaction requiring the use of an EpiPen than those given a placebo.

The cost of Palforzia is projected at $4,200 per year. To put this in perspective, if the flu shot doubled your chances of getting the flu, would you get it? Would you pay $4,200 for it every year?

The only ones who would benefit from Palforzia being approved as an anti-allergen would be stockholders, as the company has projected profits of more than $1 billion on this drug.

The FDA is fueling false hopes in the minds of those with food allergies. This is hardly an advance in medicine. Peanut powder is available via Amazon for $10.

CAILIN LUTZ

Lord Ashley Drive

Charleston