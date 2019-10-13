In the Oct. 7 Post and Courier parenting column, Sara Novak did a yeoman’s job of reviewing the risks associated with golf carts and driving them on our local roads.

One question she should have addressed: Why aren’t golf carts required to be licensed?

Periodically, I see a license plate on the back of a golf cart, but most of the time there is no identification.

I have asked two police officers, and they indicated that golf carts should be licensed.

Why is there so little enforcement of this law? I can get a $1,000 fine if don’t clean up after my dog or let him off his leash. But there’s no apparent problem with kids without licenses driving on downtown roads.

Parents let their pre-teen children drive these carts too. How does a meter maid give a parking ticket to an unlicensed golf cart?

The big risk here is having an unlicensed vehicle that is unlikely to have any type of accident insurance.

If a golf cart strikes someone and causes a serious injury, there may be no insurance.

There are even commercial “carts” driving around without licenses. While we are all under the gun to fasten our seat belts, these carts typically don’t have seat belts or many other safety features. Isn’t it time that licenses are required and the law enforced? We would all be safer.

THOMAS E. NUGENT

Tradd Street

Charleston

Safe education

Nearly 1 in 5 children worldwide live in conflict zones. This means 420 million children are at risk, dealing with threats from bullets, bombs and starvation.

Aside from their physical well-being, their futures are put at risk because education is often disrupted or nonexistent. Some schools are deliberately bombed, torched or otherwise destroyed. Students and teachers are threatened or killed at and on the way to school.

As a teacher at Northwoods Middle School, I know that a safe and high-quality learning environment is essential to the growth and well-being of my students. Students around the world are no different.

That’s why I’m urging Rep. Joe Cunningham to co-sponsor a bipartisan bill, H.R. 277, to ensure children living in conflict zones have access to education.

Every child deserves a future. Investments made globally support U.S. interests. Our elected officials can help make a difference, but it is up to us to demand their leadership.

RIDGE WELCH

Lochaven Drive

Charleston

Charleston changes

First, let me say I lived in Charleston in the early 1980s and loved every minute of it.

The city was charming, accessible and perfect for exploring.

I have been back for work and pleasure on many occasions since. Recently, however, while trying to get to a conference downtown, it struck me as never before that Charleston is trading its charm for traffic.

Massive numbers of cars and over-the-top construction appear to be robbing this wonderful city of its quaint essence.

There is so much to enjoy if you can see beyond the cars, buses and trucks, but it’s almost impossible to do.

As so many cities rework their downtown infrastructures for pedestrian access, it would be nice to save the charm of Charleston by finding ways to limit the traffic.

K.D. REYNOLDS

Center Creek Road

Ridgeway

Jane Thornhill

With the passing of tour guide Jane Thornhill, I don’t know if you could ever find a better use of the phrase, “end of an era.”

For many years, I have been a hotel concierge in Charleston, and one of the biggest discoveries I ever made was finding Jane Thornhill.

Jane’s tour guide number was “2” because she was the second person in Charleston to get a tour guide license.

Yet incredibly, even in her late 80s, I was still sending guests from my hotel on her tours.

What was the essence of her appeal? In short, she was Charleston. My guests always returned from her tours absolutely gobsmacked. She would take them around in her SUV for three hours and she knew the history of every building, every church and every garden.

She was like a human Wikipedia of Charleston.

She would hold my guests riveted as she regaled them with stories about blocking bulldozers from tearing down this historic building or that building.

With Jane, you always sensed that getting paid was almost an afterthought. What got her up in the mornings was finding people she could take around and share some of Charleston’s incredible history.

I can’t tell you how many times my guests would describe Jane’s tours this way: “What a treasure! When she dies, it will be the end of an era in Charleston.”

Sadly, that ending has come. Charleston has gone through many changes in recent years, but if it is to continue to thrive, it will need more people like Jane Thornhill. If the city can continue to produce people who both love it and protect it as she did, our city’s future will be very bright indeed.

KEVIN McQUADE

Harbor Cove Lane

Charleston

Finish 526 project

The Oct. 6 Post and Courier letter to the editor, “Public trust broken,” focused on how projects in the writer’s backyard, the widening of S.C. Highway 41, would be affected.

What makes that more important than the problems of people in West Ashley, or on Johns Island or James Island who get stuck in traffic?

Charleston County Council is not supposed to use the money from the 2016 sales tax referendum to finish I-526, but it is OK for it to be used to widen Highway 41 so it will be more convenient for the people of Mount Pleasant.

The 526 project was in the works long before the Highway 41 project.

I am sure after the most recent traffic jam, a lot of minds have been changed about finishing I-526. It is desperately needed.

NANCY CHISHOLM

Corral Drive

Charleston