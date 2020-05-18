Letters to the Editor: Glad SC is reopening, but don't forget virus protections

I am delighted our state is reopening. It is great to be able to get out and enjoy our town.

That said, the virus is still with us and circulating.

For this reopening to be successful, we need to continue our vigilance in protecting each other.

Wearing masks will be a big part of the success. Wearing one is not to protect yourself but others.

Forget about how it looks or the stigma you might think it brings. It does not mean you are scared, a germophobe or sick, you are simply doing your part to prevent the spread.

If you own any type of business, please require your employees and customers to wear masks where possible. Clearly, you can’t eat with a mask on.

Do your part to prevent the spread and ultimately lead us to a successful reopening. And continue to wash your hands.

MELONIE HAMMOND-TRACE

Calais Drive

Mount Pleasant

Voting by mail

For the first time in our lives, due to health matters and physical limitations, the wife and I have decided to vote absentee by mail.

I made the mistake of commenting on a social media post about my decision on the subject.

I was immediately assailed by the page’s resident political experts and was called lazy, ignorant and other derogatory terms.

I was informed that I should just not bother voting. I was informed that the entire state and county election commissions are run by and under the control of the Democratic Party, that they have control of the postal system and that absentee ballots that are for Republican candidates will somehow disappear, that this fraud has been perpetrated in the past and millions of votes have been lost.

So if you’re contemplating voting by mail, best keep that info to yourself.

DON WATTS

Clarksville Lane

Goose Creek

End runoff elections

The June primary season is another reminder that South Carolina must end its most archaic election practice: the runoff.

S.C. should employ ranked-choice voting, also called “instant runoff voting,” to eliminate dragging voters and volunteers back to the polls two weeks after the primary election.

Rather than cast a vote for one candidate, voters in ranked-choice elections are able to submit a list of candidates ranked in order of preference.

As a side note, S.C. voters stationed overseas already do this in primary elections.

Once all ballots are cast, if there is no candidate with a majority of first-place votes, the candidate with the fewest first place votes is eliminated. For any ballot that placed the eliminated candidate as the first choice, the ballot would then count toward that voter’s second choice.

This process is continued until one candidate has a majority of votes. A simple internet search will yield ample resources explaining the process.

A handful of states have used ranked-choice voting for primary elections this year in both Democratic and Republican primaries, and the process has been well-received by voters.

South Carolina should do the same and eliminate the need for runoff elections.

CHRISTOPHER ELLIOTT

Wofford Avenue

Columbia

Freedom of choice

In a May 8 Post and Courier letter headlined, “They took our liberties,” the author complains that the government shut down the economy “in the hope of saving a few lives.”

The letter concludes by saying, “we have always been given the freedom to evaluate risks and make our own choices.”

Indeed, freedom to choose is the hallmark of freedom, but freedom always comes with responsibility to respect others and their property. It also requires sacrifice, a word people who live in a free and prosperous society don’t like to hear.

For instance, speed limits restrict one’s freedom to go ripping down the road at an excessive speed that endangers the lives and property of others. In the same vein, shutting down the economy prevents the loss of life and the possibility of overwhelming our medical resources.

We wear a mask, social distance, and stay at home to protect ourselves and others. If we don’t get it, we can’t spread it.

Our elected leaders have asked for our sacrifice to respect others’ right to life. They weighed the cost and benefit of shutting down the economy and determined the responsible thing to do was to shut it down.

There is freedom of choice in driving, drinking alcohol and smoking tobacco, provided you respect the rights of others by doing it responsibly.

Freedom of choice always carries with it the greatest freedom: the opportunity to fail.

DOUGLAS deVLAMING

Colleton Drive

Charleston