We are all familiar with the idea of buying local, but have you taken a moment to consider the impact of giving local?

The “buy local” movement has great benefits: fresher food, better quality and locally sourced products, a much more significant impact to the local economy with more local jobs and reduced costs of transportation.

Giving locally, which means supporting hometown organizations that are solving serious problems and helping people right here in our own backyard, makes a profound difference, too.

Across the Lowcountry, there are dozens of great organizations in our own backyard, making the most of each dollar and efficiently and effectively meeting needs in our community: neighbors helping neighbors.

As you prioritize your philanthropic plans for the remainder of 2019, we hope you will consider supporting those organizations based right here in our community.

By doing so, you will be making a huge impact in the lives of our neighbors, each and every day.

GEORGE ROBERTS

President and CEO

East Cooper Meals on Wheels

U.S. Highway 17

Mount Pleasant

Equalizing education

Being a professional educator during my medical career and having been stationed at the Naval Hospital in Charleston during the 1970s, I was severely distressed by the level of racial discrimination in the public school system at that time, which resulted in a “separate but unequal” educational experience.

This led to my running for and being elected to the school board in northwest Ohio to give all children the opportunity for a quality education.

I returned to Charleston eight years ago and again was dismayed by the continued discrimination within the public school system with the same “separate but unequal” experience that had changed little over the past 35 years.

I applaud the school board’s attempt to equalize the educational opportunities for all children, which may result in changes difficult for some parents to accept.

What is extremely disappointing is the attempt by Rep. Leon Stavrinakis and Sen. Marlon Kimpson to use politics to block the work of the elected school board members and alter the way school board members are elected.

What right do either of them have to block the changes proposed or alter the election process?

Let the board do its work and let the public elect those they believe have the best interests of all children in their work. And, voters should ask themselves if Stavrinakis and Kimpson are the types of politicians that they want.

I already know how I shall vote in the next election.

LOUIS WEINSTEIN

Chapel Street

Charleston

Johns Island sprawl

There has been a significant increase in real estate transactions on Johns Island, as noted in the Nov. 15 Post and Courier listings.

Does anyone see “sprawl?” Does anyone see a trend here? What happened to the idea that maybe Johns Island is ill-equipped to deal with further development of any kind?

Do you want to bet on how many people will be living on Johns Island by the time I-526 is completed?

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Are these county leaders so reckless in the face of this truly dangerous and obvious problem when you increase development without major roads and infrastructure?

Our county leaders have already made a joke about approvals for sales tax funding referendums, and are now making a joke of a road extension that will cost more than $1 billion.

There is a tragedy waiting to happen on Johns Island if a hurricane makes landfall there.

What does the real estate development landscape look like right now and who will really benefit? It might be interesting to see who they are as they hide behind up-front companies.

Remember that this road, even if built, will not be completed for many years. At the rate our county leaders are contributing to the ever-increasing population density on Johns Island, this road will be obsolete and a monument to a time lost forever in the Lowcountry.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Waterfront Drive

Mount Pleasant

Teaching parents?

I want to remark on the Dec. 15 Post and Courier editorial, “Want better schools?”

In the last paragraph, it states that it’s “essential that lawmakers improve and increase our efforts to help parents prepare their infants and toddlers for a lifetime of learning.”

I have to ask, when did it become a government responsibility to teach parenting skills?

LUIS VEGA-TORRES

Old Jackson Road

Goose Creek