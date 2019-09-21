The Post and Courier recently reported that South Carolina will be putting an extra $50 in the pockets of many taxpayers in time for the holiday shopping season.

“The S.C. Department of Revenue said that the roughly $61 million tax windfall from a $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot will be carved up and disbursed by Dec. 2,” the story said. “Lawmakers approved rebate checks earlier this year. More than 1 million taxpayers in South Carolina are expected to qualify.”

According to another article, teachers spend a yearly average of $459 of their own money on school supplies for their classrooms.

We had a deficit of hundreds of K-12 teachers in South Carolina at the beginning of the school year.

We all recognize that our teachers are underpaid and overworked. I propose that each household donate the $50 “education lottery” check to a local public school. What a great Christmas present for our teachers.

AMY HILL

Eliza Court

Charleston

Stand up to Trump

When will the GOP have the backbone to stand up to Donald Trump, “The chosen one”?

What is it going to take for Republicans to address his outrageous behavior, lying and his love affairs with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un?

When will they address his constant bullying and intimidation?

When will they start addressing the concerns of the people?

When will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell bring to the floor the bill passed by the House addressing gun control?

When will the GOP stand up to the NRA and pass common-sense gun control?

The answer is never. What happened to the party of free trade, balanced budgets and supporting our allies?

When our Founding Fathers wrote the Constitution, they created three branches of government so that there would be an equal balance of power among the branches.

The GOP has allowed Trump to violate the Constitution on a daily basis, the one lawmakers and Trump took an oath to protect and defend.

Come Election Day, the voters will hold them accountable.

Can you imagine former President Barack Obama saying in front of the world that he believed Putin over his own nation’s intelligence agencies?

Being a member of Congress means one thing to both Republicans and Democrats: getting re-elected. When will the American people demand term limits and a new president?

BROOKS P. MOORE

Blue House Road

Ladson

526 warning cry

In 2012, then-Mayor Joe Riley started telling us there would be dead bodies floating in the marsh from people trying to evacuate Johns Island if the Interstate 526 extension wasn’t built.

This became a rallying cry for the pro-526ers and has persisted ever since.

I have seen no reports of bodies floating in the marsh related to evacuations, whether after Dorian, Irma, Florence, Matthew or any other storms.

This is quite puzzling as so many believed and, indeed, repeated Riley’s prognostications of doom, including many local and state-level elected representatives and their appointees to various boards and commissions.

Could it be that Mayor Riley was wrong with his fearmongering?

RICH THOMAS

Nix 526

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island

Tree trimming

Perhaps a law could be passed to stop electric utilities from running their power lines through the tops of trees, or planting trees in the power lines’ path. That would eliminate the need to trim.

DON WATTS

Clarksville Lane

Goose Creek

Flooding avoided

Sound planning and execution by Charleston City Council (Mike Seekings is our member) and Mayor John Tecklenburg has improved the stormwater system.

This included adding backflow preventers and flushing the system before the storm to ensure better flow, which resulted in no serious flooding during Hurricane Dorian in my downtown neighborhood.

Downtown residents were fortunate in regard to the timing of the tides, but City Council members and Mayor Tecklenburg also deserve credit. My thanks for their roles in preventing another downtown flood.

LARRY MIDLA

Tradd Street

Charleston