Letters to the Editor: Get flu vaccine to protect yourself, community

As we approach fall, it’s paramount that we keep our health and safety a priority. The past six months have us on alert about COVID-19, but it’s possible to get COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.

At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, we are preparing to battle influenza during the pandemic.

We recognize that a season of both influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on the veterans we serve. We plan to provide vaccinations to our veterans in a safe and convenient manner.

Enrolled veterans can receive their free flu shot at the VA medical center at 109 Bee Street from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the tent outside of the west entrance or in the front lobby without an appointment. We will hold a drive-thru clinic Oct. 17 from 8 a.m. to noon in the rear parking lot. Flu shot walk-in clinics also are available at each of our community outpatient clinics.

To see the complete list of times and dates veterans can get flu shots, go to charleston.va.gov/flu.asp. Veterans enrolled in VA care can receive a free flu shot at any CVS Caremark partner.

Now we need members of the general public to get their flu shots to protect themselves and others.

An annual vaccination is widely recognized as the best method for preventing illness and death related to influenza.

Let’s all work together this year to keep veterans and our community safe and healthy.

SCOTT ISAACKS

Director, Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

Bee Street

Charleston

No double voting

I am the poll clerk for my precinct. You cannot fill out an absentee ballot, then come vote at the polls. That is illegal.

The night before the election, poll clerks are given the list of absentee voters. These names are entered into the precinct computer on the morning of the election before voting starts.

Therefore, when voters sign in, the computer tells us they have already submitted an absentee ballot.

Do not bring your absentee ballot to your polling place; we cannot accept them. Absentee ballots must be received by Election Day.

If you failed to mail it in time, you will have to take it to election headquarters.

NAOMI RADCLIFF

Market Street

Charleston

Road plan problem

I recently read that Phase 2 of widening Clements Ferry Road will begin soon.

In an Aug. 21 Post and Courier article, Berkeley County Councilman Josh Whitley noted that, “We learned a lot from the mistakes that were made during Phase 1, and we’re hoping we can eliminate those in the second phase.”

Elsewhere in the article, it was stated that the 4.5 mile project will take 3-4 years. Well, that’s a problem right there.

There are no forests to clear, no mountains to blast through. The project will just widen an existing road on flat land in a climate where crews can work 12 months a year.

As a person who frequently drives Clements Ferry Road, the torturous element of Phase 1 was how long it took.

It looks like it will be the same story for Phase 2. Think of the cumulative wasted hours, carried over four years, of commuters and work crews sitting in traffic.

This is unacceptable for a major thoroughfare that services a large and growing population.

Berkeley County is in charge of this project. I believe it can do better.

RICHARD GONZALES

Bowline Drive

Mount Pleasant

Don’t fill wetlands

The Post and Courier’s special report “Ghost Bird” by Tony Bartelme, is an eye-opener on the threats many Lowcountry habitats are facing due to population growth and the careless decisions humans have made that affect these natural treasures.

One warning the article repeatedly sends to its readers is how important it is to protect wetlands.

As a Summerville resident, I hope this information on wetland preservation reaches our community leaders.

For more than 40 years, the politicians and planners of Summerville have ignored this wisdom and continue to fight the Corps of Engineers to fill in 50 acres of wetlands along the town’s main floodwaters’ outlet to extend a four-lane highway known as the Berlin G. Myers Parkway Extension.

The Ghost Bird article points out that more than half of our wetlands have disappeared since Europeans settled here.

The mayor of Charleston recently filed a lawsuit against Big Oil to pay for flooding fixes in his city due to the industry’s effect on climate change.

Industries contributing to climate change should be held accountable. Politicians and planners who continue to approve plans for massive road projects through our most sensitive habitats should be held accountable too.

BEN HOUGH

Thames Avenue

Summerville

Goldfinch’s actions

The Citadel enjoys a well-deserved reputation for graduating men and women with the core values of honor, duty and vision.

The Post and Courier reported on Sept. 9 that Citadel Board of Visitors Chairman Fred Price resigned.

Mr. Price, a hardworking and successful Columbia business owner, embodies The Citadel’s core values.

He is active in civic life and has a servant’s heart. Mr. Price gives generously of himself to his community.

A Citadel graduate, Mr. Price served with distinction on The Citadel Board since 2007 and as chairman since 2017.

Rather than act as a source of continued controversy for his alma mater, Mr. Price resigned to avoid unnecessary and unproductive debate between The Citadel Board and S.C. Sen. Stephen Goldfinch over the university’s policy of dorm room assignments.

Mr. Price conducted himself honorably, as is expected of a Citadel graduate.

Sen. Goldfinch, on the other hand, was petulant and churlish.

The Citadel Board will miss Mr. Price.

Sen. Goldfinch, however, would benefit from remedial education on The Citadel code of honor.

SCOTT ELLIOTT

Lady Street

Columbia