A letter in the Sept. 23 Post and Courier once again reflected a basic misunderstanding about what this proud nation is all about.

The writer bemoaned what he considers a lack of tradition by some for failing to remove their hats or place a hand over their hearts when the national anthem is being played. He even stated such actions were “unpatriotic.”

I’m a veteran and such gestures come naturally to me, but I only speak for myself. How and what others do is simply none of my business. Gestures of tradition don’t define one’s patriotism — never have and never will.

I have no idea what is in the minds of the people showing such “disrespect,” as the writer seemed to imply. That, too, is none of my business.

However, this type of thinking — “What I consider tradition must be adhered to by all” — is clearly seen across society as a demand to adhere to their “tradition.”

It surfaces in abortion debates where some want to impose religious beliefs on others and when people object to professional football players kneeling while the anthem is being played. What more solemn respect than kneeling can be shown?

Patriotism is not defined by time-honored customs or traditions. It’s defined by what is in one’s heart.

Under no circumstances would I question anyone’s patriotism. I assume all are patriotic. And to me, discussing patriotism is akin to discussing religion: It need not be discussed unless invited to do so.

There is a common malady in these times: intolerance, a lack of respect for a fellow man’s beliefs and an ignorance of the fact we have the fundamental right of choice.

NICOLAS LEMPESIS

East Ashley Avenue

Folly Beach

Dialogue needed

I’d like to thank The Post and Courier for publishing “How Your U.S. Lawmakers Voted” on Sept. 15.

It was shocking to see how our representatives voted on drilling. It was sad to see our S.C. representatives, with the exception of Rep. Joe Cunningham, voted against bills to ban offshore drilling.

Thankfully, the bills passed without their support. Why isn't this a bipartisan issue? What kind of a message is this for our grandchildren?

And thank you for the Sept. 21 article, “Youth-led protest urges action on climate change.”

I would like to see articles about how ordinary citizens can get involved and help change these S.C. lawmakers’ minds. I’m angry. There is too much at stake and this needs to be an open dialogue every day.

DENISE ATWOOD

Emmets Road

Johns Island

Better ballot

South Carolina is replacing its voting systems. The new systems print a paper ballot, which includes a list of the voting choices as well as a QR (Quick Response) code that represents an encoded version of those choices. The tabulating computers only use the QR code. Voters have no way to be sure that the QR codes contain the voter’s actual choices.

Colorado passed an initiative that will remove the QR codes and have the ballots tabulated using only human-verifiable data.

How about it, South Carolina?

ANDY STEELE

Susan Drive

Charleston

‘Loaded & locked’

To everyone from the president on down, including journalists, here is a tip:

As every former military person who ever had weapons training knows, the correct expression for being ready to fire is “loaded and locked,” not “locked and loaded.”

ROSS BAILEY

Cross Vine Lane

Summerville

TV ads frustrating

I doubt I’m alone in my frustration with television ads. During the national news, many of the ads are for drugs.

About a quarter of the ads are about the benefits of the drug and the rest about all the bad side effects.

Did you ever try to read the print of the disclaimers? It’s in fine print on multiple lines that are impossible to read.

Then come lawyer ads for joining multibillion-dollar class-action lawsuits where you could share in settlements and the firm would get 30% to 40% of the proceeds.

During local news, there are typically multiple ads for personal injury attorneys. I have seen as many as seven different ads in a half-hour.

Then there are local ads where the owner has one of his children promoting the service or product. Now, that is a knowledgeable salesperson.

When the commercial is over, I sometime ask myself, what are they selling? Not surprisingly, commercials also have to be politically correct.

Fortunately, we can change channels quickly to try to avoid commercials.

ROGER STEEL

Marsh Hen Drive

Seabrook Island

Insurance benefits

Rep. Joe Cunningham’s wife is frustrated with her therapy sessions not being covered by her husband’s congressional health care plan.

As a psychotherapist in the Charleston area, I happily can assure readers that Blue Cross/Blue Shield has a psychotherapy benefit, just like all group health plans, as dictated by federal law.

Their policy may not pay for individual therapy if you are going to a therapist who is not licensed, you are going to a therapist who doesn’t take BC/BS or perhaps any insurance or you have a yearly deductible with your BC/BS plan that you haven’t met yet.

Additionally, there is no medical insurance plan that I am aware of that covers marriage counseling. Marital problems are not considered a disease.

I have many clients who pay their deductible and copays and whose income is a quarter of what Rep. Cunningham’s is.

BARBARA RADIN FOX

Licensed Independent Social Worker-Clinical Practice

Maybank Highway

Charleston