It was clearly disappointing that Gov. Henry McMaster, while delivering the 2020 State of the State address on Jan. 22, did not mention the Port of Georgetown.

I would like to remind everyone that during Gov. McMaster’s 2019 State of the State Address, he commented on the Charleston Harbor dredging project, then added, “We will add in the years ahead, a revitalized port of Georgetown and a new Port of Jasper.”

In the Jan. 14 Post and Courier, it was reported that the governor wants taxpayers to benefit directly from some of the $1.8 billion in additional revenue the state can start spending on July 1.

What better way to help the state of South Carolina and the citizens than by revitalizing the Georgetown port.

The Georgetown port has never competed with the Charleston port because the Charleston location is a container port while Georgetown’s has always functioned as a breakbulk port. So please don’t be misled if someone says that the Georgetown port can’t compete with the Charleston port. We don’t want to.

Our Georgetown port is extremely vital to the economic development here in Georgetown and to the entire state of South Carolina. The state is very fortunate to have two natural made ports.

Our company, Liberty Steel, would become more sustainable and productive if it had shipping access. We could then stop having ships go to Wilmington and truck our materials to Georgetown. This is making it extremely difficult to remain competitive.

I’m asking our elected representatives to lobby the governor to provide a small portion of the $1.8 billion additional revenue to the Georgetown port.

JAMES E. SANDERSON

President, United

Steelworkers Local 7898

Butts Street

Georgetown

‘Total gentrification’

Just a casual look at the construction happening and being approved reveals hundreds, if not a thousand or more, new hotel rooms and high-priced apartments.

There is a sad lack of options for affordable housing, senior housing and low-income housing.

Do the words “total gentrification” mean anything? It’s right in our faces with announcements in the papers and a quick tour of the city.

In the Jan. 23 Post and Courier, more hotels were approved.

This is not lost on Mount Pleasant. The hotels, high-priced rentals and condos have fewer than 100 housing options for anybody without the cash.

At least in Charleston, height is somewhat understood as the deciding factor for affordability.

In Mount Pleasant, height appears to be sacred and cannot be dealt with unless threatened by an ambiguous doughnut hole or a big-time developer.

A refusal to moderate prices or include affordable/low income housing in Mount Pleasant by adding stories to buildings on outrageously priced parcels is just a crime.

The leaders refuse to believe that it is not a small shrimping town on Shem Creek. It is a city with expensive sprawl that has yet to embrace many.

SEYMOUR ROSENTHAL

Waterfront Drive

Mount Pleasant

Soleimani photo

The Post and Courier’s decision to publish on Jan. 8 a photograph of Qassem Soleimani’s funeral, including a huge Iranian propaganda poster of the terrorist smiling at a “peace dove,” was disgusting.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The photo was provided via the Associated Press via the Iran Press.

Soleimani, as Quds Force commanding general, was responsible for sending to Iraq lethal EFP’s (explosively formed projectiles), which are illegal roadside bombs that accounted for numerous American deaths.

According to the Washington Post, between 2005 and 2011, Soleimani’s EFPs killed 196 U.S. troops and wounded nearly 900.

Soleimani’s Quds Force also helps Syrian President Bashar al-Assad murder his own people, supports Hezbollah terror, has planned terror attacks in Albania, Paris, Washington, D.C. and India.

Soleimani also repressed and slaughtered democracy protesters in both Iran and Iraq, as well as coordinating the recent death of an American contractor and the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

I could go on, but I’ll leave further research to Post and Courier investigative reporters. Why would The Post and Courier editors publish on Page 1 an Iranian propaganda photo?

Either the editors are ignorant of Soleimani’s crimes or are more than willing to insult America’s veterans.

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Lane

Charleston

Divisive flag

In a Jan. 21 Post and Courier letter, the writer closes his argument that the Confederate flag is not divisive with this: “The South lost it all. And for what? The same issue of 1776: independence.”

Independence to do what? To continue to enslave, torture, rape, starve, sell and kill fellow human beings. I merely point this out “for those who wish not to be misinformed.”

DONNA THORNE

Pitt Street

Mount Pleasant