As a former South Carolina corrections officer at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, I’m deeply troubled to see that powerful gangs are establishing control over our state prisons and building lucrative black-market enterprises from behind bars.

These gangs generate millions using contraband cellphones to control the flow of illicit goods.

South Carolina inmates’ easy access to illegal phones makes me particularly concerned because, in 2010, a prisoner at my facility used one to nearly end my life.

He used a contraband phone to contact and pay a fellow gang member on the outside, who came to my home and shot me six times in the stomach and chest.

It’s a miracle I’m alive today.

Nearly 10 years later, it seems little has been done to address this problem. Across the country, inmates continue using phones to harass former victims, intimidate witnesses and even manage human trafficking rings.

Fortunately, there is a solution: A small number of correctional facilities have begun installing wireless containment systems, which prevent unauthorized cellphones from accessing commercial cell networks and identify the phones so they can be confiscated.

South Carolina and other states must install these lifesaving technologies before more correctional officers, inmates and members of the general public are hurt.

It’s time to end this scourge of smuggling and violence in our prisons once and for all.

ROBERT JOHNSON

Aidan Drive

Sumter

Easy DMV visit

Many people say never to go to the Department of Motor Vehicles on a Monday or the first of the month.

So on Monday, Dec. 2, I decided to change my drivers license to a Real ID.

I arrived at the DMV in Ladson to find a long line winding out of the building.

Well, I thought, I’m here, so let’s get it over with.

The line moved fairly fast and before very long, I was waiting for my number to be called.

It took about 30 minutes before I was sitting at desk No. 16 starting the process.

I paid the lady, got my picture taken and a few minutes later was on my way.

The whole process took about 1 1/2 hours. The entire time I was there, every employee I talked to had a smile on her face and was very friendly, courteous and professional.

It was a pleasure going to the DMV. Thank you.

BRAD BRISARD

Rosario Drive

Summerville

Hicks’ campaign

Brian Hicks continues his campaign to replace Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison. His “Graham Quiz” column is designed to show that Sen. Graham dissembles, as proved by comparing his Clinton impeachment statements to those of his recent Trump defenses.

Fair enough, but consider the following examples of the Democrats’ own impeachment hypocrisy.

President Clinton admitted lying under oath, paid a $90,000 fine and had his law license revoked for five years. Yet during his 1998 impeachment the Honorable Jerry Nadler said, “I haven’t seen anything yet that would rise, in my opinion, to the level of an impeachable offense.”

He accused the Republicans of “running a lynch mob.”

And in a prescient mood, Nadler opined, “There must never be a narrowly voted impeachment supported by one of our major political parties and opposed by another. [Such] would produce divisiveness in our politics ... and will call into question the very legitimacy of our political institutions.”

Furthermore, he expressed shock that some Republicans “have never accepted the results of the 1992 or 1996 elections.”

Likewise, in 1998, the Honorable Nancy Pelosi said, “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton, and until the Republicans free themselves of that hatred, our country will suffer.”

She called the Clinton impeachment a “hatchet job” and “a punishment searching for a crime that doesn’t exist.” Talk about deja vu! If Mr. Hicks were to create a “Jerry and Nancy Quiz,” no doubt his only purpose would be to demonstrate that Republicans are now daily committing political plagiarism.

ED SHAFER

South Moss Oak Lane

Charleston

Trump description

I was surprised by the grossly inaccurate letter in the Dec. 12 Post and Courier that claimed Donald Trump is a hard-working president.

Everyone has a right to his or her opinion, but not their own set of facts.

The facts show that Trump tweeted 2,548 times in the first year in office; he has spent 22% of his time in office golfing and watches up to 8 hours of TV a day.

He doesn’t read security briefings, or much of anything else. His staff has to use visual representations.

Trump stays up late to tweet, watch TV (as the subjects of his tweets reveal) and call Fox TV hosts.

He takes more “executive” time than any other president. So “hard working” is the last adjective that should be attached to this president.

ELAINE TANAY

Scalybark Road

Summerville