Letters to the Editor: Gamecock football is part of business of the university

I read the Nov. 28 editorial about University of South Carolina firing football coach Will Muschamp and the money problems faced by the university as well as most colleges nationwide.

Sports programs are a business within the business of the university.

Yes, Muschamp’s buyout was higher than it should have been, but that was an unfortunate error in judgment by USC.

I hope that the university will stay within its ability to find and secure a new, quality coach.

If USC fans believe the program is headed in the wrong direction after five years with a coach, they have every right to complain.

Game tickets are not cheap.

Competing in the SEC is not without financial consequences. USC gets a lot of money from its affiliation with the SEC and much of this money has gone into making the sports facilities some of the best in the country.

If you are going to compete, why not compete with the best?

How much does the SEC pay the university yearly?

In 2018-19, the school received

almost $45 million, which more than covers Muschamp’s buyout.

After several seasons of mostly mediocre football, it is time to hire a new coach who will propel the program in the right direction.

JACK PADGETT

Highland Circle

Bamberg

Socialized vaccines?

I wonder if all those people who are opposed to socialized medicine will refuse to take the new COVID-19 vaccines, one of which was funded by money from the Trump administration?

M. LYNN MOUT

Gray Lane

North Charleston

GOP on wrong path

I am an independent voter and a supporter of a healthy two-party system in American government.

This is why I am concerned about what has happened to the Republican Party.

Historically, the party placed country above politics and adhered to the will of the people when elections were decided.

When losing an election, the party worked to ensure smooth transfers of power at whatever level of government.

Now the president, as party leader, denies the legitimacy of the presidential election.

When leadership was needed to develop a national response to the pandemic, he failed, and more than 257,000 Americans have died.

Instead, he consistently lied about its severity.

He is now making decisions, such as troop withdrawals, based on political advantage instead of sound military or policy-driven advice.

His campaign targeted votes in largely black urban areas withunsubstantiated claims of fraud and irregularities, thus exposing the party to charges of racism.

A lack of credible evidence led to state and federal court rulings against his legal challenges.

Republican Party leaders and lawmakers, with few exceptions, were complicit by their failure to speak out against this undemocratic behavior.

This is political cowardice and an embarrassment to the Republican Party’s legacy.

History’s judgment will be harsh.

FRANK HAMILTON

Longview Court

Charleston

Energy rate hike

Here we go again.

Just like SCE&G would do, Dominion Energy is asking for a 7.7% rate increase.

Company officials likely realize that this amount of increase would not be approved by the Public Service Commission. In reality, they only want half of that amount.

This is what the PSC will probably approve.

This tactic is exactly what SCE&G did for years to South Carolina customers.

Let’s hope that the new PSC will see through this and not allow an increase during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHN ATKINSON

Shaftesbury Lane

Summerville

Chief justice’s vote

It was refreshing to see the

U.S. Supreme Court deliver New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a much-deserved smackdown over his attempt to shut down religious services under the guise of public health.

The disappointment was in the narrow 5-4 vote.

Once again, Chief Justice John Roberts provided a very unconservative vote.

Could this be foretelling of his similarities to the late Chief Justice Earl Warren, who proved to be the best friend liberals ever had?

LARRY WIESSMANN

Seabrook Island Road

Johns Island