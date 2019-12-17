In response to the Dec. 7 Post and Courier letter that expressed concern about security at the Gaillard Center:
Our patrons’ safety is of utmost importance to everyone involved in the security of the building.
We work on a near-continuous basis with the Charleston Police Department to develop and implement security procedures.
During normal working hours, our building is accessible to the public conducting business in city offices.
However, we are vigilant in making sure all access points to the Gaillard Center event spaces are secured.
We conduct bag searches, personal searches and metal detector wanding at the entrance to the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall for all events.
Additionally, there are multiple layers of security that are not disclosed to maintain effectiveness.
STEPHEN BEDARD
President and CEO
Charleston Gaillard Center
Calhoun Street
Charleston
Santee Cooper
A Dec. 9 Post and Courier letter writer claimed Santee Cooper increased rates 15% for the nuclear project. That is simply not true. Let me give you the facts.
Santee Cooper’s prices since 2009 have risen, but only by an average 1.1% per year, substantially less than inflation.
Our typical residential monthly bill today is $113, of which about $7 is due to V.C. Summer reactors 2 and 3. That will go down as we continue to pay down the V.C. Summer debt. For instance, we plan to pay off another $500 million in the next two years.
The letter writer noted that low-income households spend a disproportionate share of income on energy bills. That is why Santee Cooper works hard to maintain the lowest power bills among large utilities serving South Carolina. Our typical residential customer’s bill of $113 is 9% less than the average residential bill from the investor-owned utilities serving South Carolina.
Santee Cooper has been, is and will continue to be South Carolina’s low-cost provider.
PAMELA WILLIAMS
Chief Financial Officer
Santee Cooper
Riverwood Drive
Moncks Corner
Animals preparing
Regarding South Carolina’s poor shrimp season: I totally blame it on global warming, but not in the way you think. If you look at warming cycles over the past few thousand years, you will see they had nothing to do with the use of coal, polluted air, plastic straws, etc.
In a recent cycle, grapes were being grown in northern Finland, and it took an ice age to separate the continents. So the animals and plants are smarter than we are. They sense the coming warming and prepare for it, rather than trying to stop it. That’s why shrimp are now slowly moving north. There are lots of other examples to be found as well.
Some of our descendants here will need new swimsuits for an ocean of 90 degrees in January.
ROSALIND WILLIAMS
Heidelberg Drive
Mount Pleasant
Prescribed burns
It seems to be the time of year again where the air fills up with smoke and the smell of fire lingers everywhere in the Lowcountry.
It seems that it’s time to burn the forest again. While this practice is often hailed as a blessing for the vegetation, timber and wildlife, the same questions always come to my mind.
What happens to all the living creatures in the forest that are not fast enough to escape the flames? They burn to death. Is that a good thing? Don’t they serve a purpose? Whether they are food for others, fertilize the soil or keep intruders at bay, they are all good for something. Call it the natural order.
So what are the benefits?
Protecting homes from wildfires is certainly a great benefit, but do you have to set an entire forest on fire to accomplish that? While prescribed burns may benefit the timber industry, is it appropriate to be practicing it in national forests?
Are they mainly in the timber business these days or do they serve other purposes also?
Isn’t one of them to better the air quality rather than becoming a source of pollution? While you cannot smoke a cigarette in a bar any longer, how can it be allowed to fill entire counties with smoke for days on end?
TOM ROSS
Mustang Circle
Moncks Corner
Biden vs. Haley
Regarding the Dec. 10 Post and Courier letter to the editor asking for an explanation of the difference between Hunter Biden and Nikki Haley using their connections to gain board of director seats:
While neither may know anything about running those respective businesses, the defined function of an outside director, which they were/are, is to bring outside experience and perspective for the benefit of the organization.
Nikki Haley, through personal effort, has developed her own connections and influence, while Hunter Biden used his father’s.
STEVEN CONTE
Ewall Street
Mount Pleasant