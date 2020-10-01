Letters to the Editor: Future presidential debates should separate candidates

During any future presidential debates, both candidates need to speak in separate rooms or one candidate's microphone should be turned off while the other candidate is speaking.

Even kindergartners are taught to take turns.

DEL BULL

Mariners Cay

Folly Beach

Reelect Trump

They have it right. The talking heads of television news and the presidential candidates have declared our upcoming presidential election the most important in the history of the republic.

A list of the daunting crises facing the new president should be sufficient for the thoughtful voter to recognize.

We need to return Donald Trump to the Oval Office.

Imagine Joe Biden in that seat trying to sift through the post-election chaos with Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi breathing down his neck

Trump has demonstrated time and again he is the man with the arrogance to pull it off.

Just ask the negotiators for the Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Israel, who recently signed a peace accord that many thought impossible.

Waiting in the wings for our next president is a daunting list of domestic and international crises unlike any previously faced by his predecessors. These include:

Blocking Democrats’ efforts to pack the Supreme Court, abolish the Electoral College and eliminate the filibuster, the last lines of defense for protecting minority voices and securing the republic.

Ending the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 200,000 of our citizens and still counting.

Ending the destructive chaos that has all but paralyzed some of our most iconic cities.

Addressing the legitimate concerns of our African American communities that institutional racism persists, especially within the nation’s police departments.

China’s growing threat.

Yes, Trump’s social skills are lacking. But ask yourself: Would you pick the most well-liked surgeon to do your heart transplant or the best?

N. JOHN GARCIA

Carolina Towne Court

Mount Pleasant

Biden’s unlikely friendship

In the next two months, readers will likely see many postings on social media that try to characterize Joe Biden, at best, as some kind of left-wing crazy from the Northeast or, at worst, as a baby killer.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., chose Biden to be the only senator to deliver a eulogy at his funeral. Not Bob Dole, Mitch McConnell or Trent Lott.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

He chose Biden. Are you surprised?

Here’s the story. In the Senate Judiciary Committee, the two most important members are the top member for the majority party, who is the chairman, and the top member of the minority party, who is called the ranking minority member.

For many years, Thurmond and Biden held those two positions, switching back and forth when the Senate’s majority party changed.

During that time, they developed an excellent working relationship and reported from the committee many pieces of bipartisan legislation.

Of course, sometimes they disagreed strongly, but they always managed to disagree amicably.

Beyond that, they developed a close, personal relationship of mutual respect.

That is why Thurmond chose Biden from among the many U.S. senators to offer a eulogy at his funeral.

He admired and respected him.

JIM CUBIE

Coburn Drive West

Bluffton

Parenthood and poverty

I’d like to comment on the Sept. 7 Post and Courier article, “Examining the root causes of poverty among African Americans.”

The article didn’t mention government policies that seem to reward single parenthood.

I think trying to raise a child or children by oneself would be difficult.

Our government should support marriage and families, not discourage them.

Single parenthood contributes to poverty, no matter what race people are.

JODY MARTINDALE

Smythe Street

Charleston

Ban cat declawing

On July 22, 2019, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, joined by New York Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, Sen. Mike Gianaris and The Paw Project, signed legislation to ban cat declawing in the state.

It declared New York as America’s premier non-declaw state.

What stops South Carolina from becoming the premier non-declaw state in the South?

DEBORAH GREENFIELD

Gin Road

Aiken