Letters to the Editor: Fund to help lessen impact of COVID-19 on Charleston area

The April 15 Post and Courier article about the dramatic increase in calls to Trident United Way’s 211 resource line is a true indication of the impact COVID-19 is having on our region.

We are a rich and vibrant community that is hurting. An international destination with world-class history, hospitality and dynamic business culture is now a region silenced by an invisible killer of people and our economy.

The report of food assistance calls jumping 800% in late March is beyond staggering. The people in our community are looking for food, a basic need for survival.

In a flash, our lives changed; paychecks vanished and safety compromised. Our elderly, infants, children, neighbors, friends, family, first responders and the people formerly working in your favorite businesses: This crisis is taking its toll on everyone.

Many of us are fortunate to be in good health, with financial stability and educational resources.

However, the statistics cited tell us the greater Charleston community needs help now more than ever. We must be leaders in uniting and lifting the people of our community.

The Post and Courier partnership helped establish the Tri-County COVID-19 Response Fund at Trident United Way to unite, coordinate and deliver resources to those most in need.

Today, more than 75% of the funds have been distributed. Yet our community needs more. Donations to this fund will have a tremendous impact and shape our tri-county recovery. Thank you for your continuous support.

WENDY KOPP

Colonel Harrison Drive

Johns Island

Guns and hunters

An April 16 letter writer wrote passionately about how important it was that gun stores be able to sell guns so folks can hunt game in these troubled times.

The writer explained how being laid off and meat plants closing could make hunting a better option than buying groceries.

My question is this: How many people who know how to hunt safely don’t already own a gun?

DAVID STEVENS

Suncatcher Drive

Hanahan

Control population

Our planet has an out-of-control global population of close to 8 billion people. This has exacerbated climate change, which is wreaking havoc on our beautiful planet. Scientists recently discovered that our planet is warming up much faster than expected.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

As a result of disappearing habitat, hundreds of species are disappearing daily. The North Pole and Antarctica are melting away, and fires are surging in Australia and in California. Coastal cities will soon be flooded.

Viruses have DNA or RNA as their genetic material. As a result of new climatic conditions, new viruses can be created by a simple mutation in their nucleotide sequence. This may be how COVID-19 developed.

We will get over the virus sooner or later, despite the belated measures taken in most countries, including ours.

In the future, we should expect the emergence of new viruses that could be more lethal than COVID-19. This is why we should be better prepared with huge stockpiles of masks, sanitizers and ventilators, which are now in poor supply the world over.

This is a real war-in-waiting and we should be prepared for quickly building new field hospitals.

At the same time, we should try to diminish the root cause of why we are losing our planet by better controlling its population.

There is still time for recovery. And the time is now rather than later.

ISAAC COHEN

Saturday Road

Mount Pleasant

Delivery dangers

The coronavirus has changed our lives in unimaginable ways. Nonessential businesses are closed, leaving online purchasing as an alternative.

A dangerous burden has been placed on delivery services. Their hours of delivery have increased substantially along with a 50% increase in the number of packages being delivered — often more than 300 per driver.

Working forced overtime of 12 hours or more to complete their day has become the norm for many. Their only relief the entire day is an hour for lunch.

The drivers are beginning to struggle after weeks of trying to adhere to this schedule. They are exhausted. Friends and co-workers are testing positive for the virus. Their health becomes a concern. Driving home late at night has become a safety issue.

If this isn’t disturbing enough, many companies do not provide personal protection against the coronavirus.

You might wonder where the unions are with the “Safety First” they espouse. As we move through these uncharted waters together, safety should be first and foremost.

NANCY WEINER

Legends Club Drive

Mount Peasant