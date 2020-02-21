Letters to the Editor: Fund to help Confederate Home residents

The board and residents of the Confederate Home and College would like to thank all the first responders, especially Charleston Engine Companies 102 and 103, and the fire crews from James Island, St. Andrews and North Charleston that arrived so quickly on the afternoon of Feb. 4 when a fire broke out in the apartments.

Although several apartments are a total loss, the damage would have been much worse without their quick arrival. A number of firefighters remained on the scene for hours afterward to help residents retrieve medicines and other necessities.

We also would like to thank Dan and Linda Ravenel and their family who sheltered the residents the night of the fire and the volunteers from the Red Cross. We cannot say enough kind words about all the people who helped us that night.

The Confederate Home and College has a 150-year history of service to those in need. Today it provides affordable apartments for elderly residents as well as studios for artists, writers and other creative members of the community.

Fortunately, everyone was evacuated without injury. However, in addition to the fire- and water-damaged apartments, most other units suffered smoke and soot intrusion to the point where they are not now habitable.

All of the tenants have been displaced, with a particularly heavy impact on 13 of them. While all residents are in temporary housing, some will not be able to return to their homes for months.

Some of them will have to discard mattresses and other possessions that cannot be cleaned of the contaminants in the smoke and soot.

The Confederate Home has established a fund to assist its residents in meeting the financial burden of this displacement. We are a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, so all donations are tax-deductible.

They can be marked “Fire Relief Fund” at the bottom of the check and mailed to the Confederate Home and College, 62 Broad St., Charleston, SC 29401

The Charleston community has long been a good friend to the home, and any assistance for these women and men would mean a great deal to them.

BARBARA ZIMMERMAN

President, Confederate Home Board

MARGARET W. GARRETT

Resident Co-Coordinator, Confederate Home

Broad Street

Charleston

Impeachment facts

A letter writer in the Feb. 18 Post and Courier misstated some of the facts surrounding the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

First, Republican representatives certainly were allowed to cross-examine all the witnesses called to testify by the various House committees.

Second, the Senate vote on conviction had one crossover from each side. How quickly we forget Mitt Romney.

I should repeat the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan’s observation: “We are entitled to our own opinions, but not our own facts.”

I absolutely respect the letter writer’s opinions, but we all need to start debating from the same reality.

SUE FLASTER

Chapel Street

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Charleston

Shameful strategy

When the status quo feels threatened, a hyperbolic strategy is rolled out.

The editorial in the Jan. 29 Post and Courier is part of this strategy that goes back to endorsing and promoting dark money-backed school board candidates who were nearly all incumbents and have no children enrolled in Charleston County School District schools.

Reform? Compared to what? Empty slogans are not working anymore. We have seen that the emperor has no clothes.

We, parents and guardians, act on behalf of students and will take control of this bloated, out-of-touch and failing institution in 2020.

Only then will real and lasting reform take place. When a public institution loses the support of those it is intended to serve, it is considered a failure.

The current school board is an epic failure. The real threat to public education is the continuation of more than 50 years of failure under the model promoted by The Post and Courier and paid for by politicians.

FRANCIS MARION BEYLOTTE III

Former school board candidate

Wendy Lane

Charleston

Santee Cooper

It’s no secret that Santee Cooper has its detractors, including the author of the Feb. 7 Post and Courier letter to the editor who accused the utility of “mismanagement, corruption and debt” and a culture that is “unfixable.”

Of course, the letter writer doesn’t provide any evidence or personal experience to back up his claims.

Here are some facts:

• Santee Cooper has the lowest typical residential bill in the state, slightly less than Duke Energy Carolinas, and about 6% less than Duke Progress or Dominion, according to the S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff.

• According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Santee Cooper’s rates are 8% less than the national average.

• Projected rates for 2025, which include all of the nuclear debt, will still be less than Duke’s rates, but slightly more than Dominion’s, although this doesn’t account for future rate increases Dominion may receive.

You have to wonder how an institution that is so poorly run still manages to provide such low rates, in addition to having excellent customer service ratings and one of the nation’s lowest customer outage rates.

MIKE LANKFORD

Retired manager of generation services at Santee Cooper

Summerton Court

Pinopolis