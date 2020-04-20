Letters to the Editor: Four tips for coping with online school

Because of COVID-19, students across South Carolina are now going to school online, many for the first time. Transitioning to online school might seem tough at first, but it doesn’t have to be.

My daughter Chloe transferred to South Carolina Virtual Charter School (SCVCS) in ninth grade. She has anxiety and a diagnosed eating disorder, so online learning gave her the best chance at success.

In two months, Chloe will have her high school diploma and will attend college on a scholarship this fall. Attending public school online from home was the perfect solution for my daughter. With these four tips, it can work for your family too.

Tip 1: Retain the schedule you already have for public school. If your student begins school at 8 a.m., then start school at home at 8 a.m.

Tip 2: Provide structure to their day. Have your children complete their online classes in the same order as they would at their brick-and-mortar school or try tackling the hardest subject when they have the most energy, like right after breakfast.

Tip 3: Make sure your kids get dressed every day. Don’t let them sit around in their PJ’s. They may not be at school, but this will give you a sense of routine.

Tip 4: Weather permitting, go outside and have fun, keeping social distance, of course. This will help keep everyone from zoning out and losing focus.

This is a tough time for all of us, but we can make it through.

MICHELLE McMANIGAL

Summer View Road

Summerville

Time for Plan B

I probably have been watching more news about this pandemic than is good for my mental health.

This has left me with an immense appreciation and admiration for those heroes who put themselves in danger so the rest of us can stay home. I also have been considering when things could return to normal.

According to those who seem to be the most knowledgeable, it will not be safe to be in large gatherings until a vaccine for the coronavirus is readily available. This will probably be at least a year.

In the meantime, large-scale events, both nationally and internationally, have been canceled.

Perhaps events that are still scheduled should move on to a Plan B. This includes the Democratic and Republican nominating conventions scheduled for this summer.

Furthermore, this political theater is extremely expensive.

I’m sure with all the economic hardship caused by this disease that we could find better uses for these millions of dollars.

It’s also time to make sure that everyone can vote safely in November. We should act now to avoid the hardships faced by voters in the recent Wisconsin elections.

JOAN CHARDKOFF

Daniel Island Drive

Daniel Island

EPA moves wrong

Our world is divided into those who are convinced we are battling a killer coronavirus and those who are convinced our government is overreacting to a giant flu.

As we sit at home, hoping for the best while we watch our economy plummet, the Trump administration is making its own moves.

The Environmental Protection Agency is using the global health crisis to relax its enforcement of our nation’s key environmental laws.

Our public health and planet could be even more seriously threatened as a result.

Never before has the EPA just given up and relinquished its obligations to enforce landmark environmental laws at this scale.

But nobody can see or hear the cries from environmentalists due to all the repetitive news diced with opinions about COVID-19.

The EPA’s mission is to protect human health and the environment. It has a responsibility to protect our air and water, not turn its back.

Allowing the release of toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma and cardiovascular problems amid a respiratory pandemic is irresponsible.

It’s disgusting that the administration refuses to pause its push to gut laws that keep our air and water safe, but is happy to take a break from enforcing them.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler must reverse course to keep our environment clean.

Why allow pollutants, plastics and chemicals to be released into waterways now?

Please, look at the big picture.

MARIA RIVERS

Witter Street

Charleston

First things first

The businesses that should open first are barbershops and hair and nail salons.

Everyone I have ever talked to say they felt 200% better after leaving one of these shops.

LESTER FINKELSTEIN

Betsy Kerrison Parkway

Johns Island