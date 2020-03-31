Letters to the Editor: Fossil fuels , COVID-19

We are just beginning to learn what factors increase the probability of serious illness or death from COVID-19, but some factors are becoming apparent based on epidemiological studies from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The average death rate was 0.9%, but 6.3% for patients with chronic respiratory disease and 10.5% for people with heart disease.

Air pollutants from burning fossil fuels contribute to these preexisting conditions. Fine particulates from diesel and jet engines lodge deep in the lungs and penetrate the circulatory system, causing chronic inflammation and cardiovascular conditions.

Nitrogen dioxide creates smog, increasing hotter weather. About 85% of fine particulates and nearly all nitrogen dioxide are caused by fossil fuels.

Further, these illnesses are 38% more prevalent in low-income communities, which are more likely to be near highways, airports and refineries.

A 2011 study in Scientific American said that fossil fuel emissions were responsible annually for 17,000 hospitalizations, 1.3 million cases of asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses as well as 30,000 premature deaths.

Cleaner air from clean energy will reduce deaths every year and in the next pandemic.

At a recent news conference, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave a nod to the 2015 Paris Agreement and said the pandemic could create an opportunity to rebuild the global economy along more sustainable lines. But he made it clear that the world must focus first on the COVID-19 crisis.

MARK GOULD

Catfiddle Street

Charleston

More empathy needed

Parents first opened their eyes in alarm when violent, militarized video games hit the market. Instead of spending their days playing in vitamin D-enriching sunshine with their peers, all our kids wanted to do after school was play video games.

This was followed by a boom in reality TV shows that promoted superficial and unattainable lifestyles.

Then came savagery-soaked movies like “The Hunger Games” and “The Purge.”

These twisted marvels cultivated widespread lawlessness and depravity. War was no longer needed to justify abject cruelty and social demoralization. Now, it was a way of life.

And still, many of us spend our time being sucked into corporate-sponsored TV news; its offensive, malicious and vitriolic language serves only to rile people into their most primal state, that of resentment, callousness and fear.

In front of a TV, people become numb to critical thought and regurgitate unfounded blame on immigrants and the poor.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

If we took an investigative look at the real causes of rises in homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and the ever-increasing difficulty of making ends meet, might it raise our collective consciousness and help us take personal responsibility for creating a more empathetic society?

BEVERLY WATROUS

Cornerstone Lane

Myrtle Beach

Punish polluters

The March 8 article by Adam Benson about South Carolina’s regulations, or lack thereof, was very timely.

State residents are being shortchanged daily not by excessive government but because the state lacks laws that would require state agencies to penalize polluters.

In 2017, the sewer system in the town of Hollywood spilled up to 10 million gallons of raw sewage into the Stono River. While that leak was eventually fixed, the town has yet to be fined by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Gov. Henry McMaster in his January State of the State address said: “Excessive government regulation is the No. 1 cause of death for businesses both large and small, and also the bane of investment.”

I suspect any commercial fishermen put out of work because of the sewage spill are wondering why there were no government regulations to protect their businesses.

In July 2019, DHEC cited Frontier Logistics for spilled plastic pellets (or nurdles) that washed up in Charleston Harbor and on Sullivan’s Island. The tiny pellets act as magnets for poisons like DDT and PCBs and are mistaken for food by birds and marine life.

DHEC has the authority to levy a fine up to $10,000 per day. But Frontier Logistics never faced a monetary penalty because South Carolina doesn’t have a law that defines nurdles as pollution.

Charleston area state Sen. Sandy Senn introduced a bill that would have given DHEC more teeth, but Senate leadership squashed it.

The state is making money, like the Ports Authority is, from Frontier Logistics, but the health of our waterways and the people who spend time on and around them sadly are not a priority.

BYRON WHITE

Mooring Drive

Charleston