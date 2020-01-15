Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released a final rule that will cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for 680,000 people.

SNAP helps thousands of South Carolinians put food on the table. While everyone experiencing a rough patch should be able to use SNAP, the program already places strict time limits on nondisabled participants, ages 18 to 50, who are not caring for children. The current program also restricts access to nutritious food to only three months every three years, unless the individual is working at least 20 hours a week or participating in a workforce program or training.

Reducing SNAP benefits from the plates of people facing hunger each year will not help people find and maintain steady, full-time jobs. Feeding them will.

Many of our neighbors facing these time limits must overcome barriers that make finding and keeping adequate work difficult, including the lack of transportation and irregular work schedules.

Every day, the Lowcountry Food Bank and our partner food pantries accomplish the huge task of helping children, seniors, working families and veterans make ends meet by providing food. This cut to SNAP benefits will create a larger gap in food access for our neighbors who need it most.

While the Lowcountry Food Bank remains steadfast in our commitment to feed those in our community who are food insecure, we need the help of federal nutrition programs and hope the USDA will join us in the fight against hunger and rescind its harmful rule.

PAT WALKER

President and CEO

The Lowcountry Food Bank

Azalea Drive

Charleston

Mideast editorial

The ending of the Jan. 8 Post and Courier editorial about the unfolding events in the Middle East is disappointing at most and tragically foolish at worst.

It says that questioning President Trump’s authority “could undermine the message of determination he is sending ...”

What message? Mr. Trump rashly decided to take out Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commanding general of Iran’s special forces, without consulting anyone or even recognizing exactly who he ordered assassinated. And he certainly did not consider the consequences of his decision.

This crisis is totally of Mr. Trump’s making. By pulling out of the 15-year nuclear deal with Iran, which Iran was adhering to, Mr. Trump opened the floodgates for more mischief-making by this terrorist-supporting nation.

Now American soldiers are being attacked because of Mr. Trump’s impulsive actions, which have no strategic planning behind them or any tactical coherence.

Yet once again, we hear the old refrain. Wave the flag, support our “boys” and never question the commander in chief. On the contrary, this is precisely the time to question Mr. Trump’s competence in foreign affairs. He literally shoots from the hip with no understanding of the complexities he is dealing with.

And where is Congress? The Constitution gives Congress the sole responsibility to declare war (or not). They have ceded this responsibility for more than six decades.

It’s time to stop what has grown into an imperial presidency and to rein in the current occupant in the White House.

STEVEN MORRIS

Oconee Loop

Mount Pleasant

Vietnam history

Several years ago when I was teaching history classes at Trident Tech, I always instructed students to be as accurate as possible with facts used in any presentations or test answers.

The students were advised that any facts not supported by credible research and corresponding proven academic evidence would be considered bad history.

A Jan. 7 Post and Courier letter writer suggested that President Eisenhower was responsible for our involvement in the Vietnam War.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

The letter was a prime example of bad history. I suggest the writer review the historical facts through credible research or reexamine the intent to lay blame on one individual for a catastrophic event in our country.

ANTHONY

JANUSZKIEWICZ

Bears Bluff Road

Wadmalaw Island

Farming passion

Thanks for the uplifting Jan. 7 Post and Courier article regarding Wando River Farm’s recent state grant to further along these entrepreneur’s passion for farming.

It’s too late for me to change course and try my hand at farming, so I’ll stick to my backyard garden.

But reading about these and other young people gravitating to the hard work of farming brings a smile to my face.

I particularly liked the accompanying photo of a hand holding a bunch of radishes, with dirt under the fingernails.

RICK HALL

Backshore Drive

Mount Pleasant