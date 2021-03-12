Letters to the Editor: Food article omits the positive experiences at Charleston Wine + Food

I’m writing today on behalf of the Charleston Wine + Food’s Board of Directors.

We are deeply appreciative and admiring of our staff, talent, volunteers, partners and community members who have invested their hearts and souls in the successful execution of this event.

While there is much we refute in Hanna Raskin’s article in Wednesday’s Post and Courier, this response focuses on one facet of her reporting. We are enormously proud of the astute management of the festival team and the organization’s commitment to our local community.

Organizing a multiday festival with more than 100 events presents complexities that can hardly be imagined. We are an organization that continues to evolve and makes decisions with integrity. We welcome feedback and seek to improve, knowing we cannot be perfect. Our goal will always be to spotlight and uplift the community we serve.

Community is the soul of this festival, and we saw from social media last week that many mourned its absence this season. Their love was sadly missing from Ms. Raskin’s article, which neglected to include insights from any satisfied partners, chefs, staff and volunteers who reached out during her reporting.

Ms. Raskin says individuals are “sad” about our future, in light of perceived slights and unfortunate consequences of human error. While we are saddened to hear of anyone who is unhappy, in the spirit of fair and balanced journalism we would suggest it’s equally “sad” when thousands of supporters’ positive experiences are omitted.

We’re excited about what lies ahead.

STEVE PALMER

President, Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors

Line Street

Charleston

Oyster farming

In Saturday’s Post and Courier, Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, takes a strong stance against oyster farming.

In the article, there was one reported boating accident.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, all tidal waters are federal waters.

The navigational channels are marked with Coast Guard Aid to Navigation where boaters should and should not be out of the channel when underway.

Those unmarked creeks require the captain to operate cautiously. Boating accidents involving an oyster cage quite possibly can be from the lack of a proper lookout, which is required by navigational rules.

Oyster farms should be permitted outside these marked channels and positioned carefully in unmarked creeks, considering boat traffic.

Sen. Senn, whom I rarely disagree with, is wrong to object to this helpful environmental process that provides much needed jobs and food for me and fellow citizens.

These waterways are not just for the enjoyment of those having homes on the water’s edge.

I suggest that the senator take a boat ride in all areas of Senate District 41 where farm permits have been issued so she can see for herself that these farmers take very good care of their floating cages because they provide income.

Any cage, as well as crab pots, in a marked channel should be removed by law enforcement and the owner cited for obstructing a waterway.

With enough feedback, Sen. Senn may drop these proposed restrictions.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

ROBERT KLOWAS

Ashley Crossing Drive

Charleston

Loan forgiveness

The effort touted by President Joe Biden to forgive student loans is bad as government policy and worse as an example to young people.

Many of us saved to send our kids to college while requiring them to work summers and part time to meet their living expenses. They grew up taking on more and more responsibility.

If approved, the parents and students who followed the loan forgiveness path would be paying the bills a second time by footing the bills of others through their taxes. And we would all eventually pay as we add to an unsustainable federal debt.

The idea of bailing out those in debt because of inflated college price tags always brings to mind one of the most moving scenes in the wonderful Depression-era film, “Cinderella Man.”

The movie chronicles the heavyweight fight between underdog Jim Braddock and Max Baer. Braddock, injured and out of work, reluctantly gets in a long line for government assistance to feed his family.

Later in the film, he lands a job on the docks. Braddock gets back in line at the government office to pay back what he was given.

It is a great lesson in personal responsibility set in a time of incredible hardship.

Today, President Biden and his supporters want us to believe that they will always have a government solution to offer and it is “free.”

What a sad commentary. And how foolish those parents and kids will have been to think they had a responsibility to use the college years as a stepping stone to maturity.

CLARK THOMPSON

Pignatelli Crescent

Mount Pleasant

Domestic terrorists

Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp is a deterrent for terrorists. Those imprisoned there have not been given trials.

I know why we wouldn’t do it, but would not the same standards deter domestic terrorists from forcefully invading the U.S. Capitol?

PAUL FLAHERTY

Atlantic Avenue

Sullivan’s Island