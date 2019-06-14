Wrong attack on platform
In April, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control started proceedings against the creators of the floating island in the Folly River, but the Department of Natural Resources should be leading the charge.
DNR is responsible for the titling and registration of boats, including sailboats and other vessels not propelled by human power.
This “island” is really a boat. The Department of Revenue should be assessing property taxes. If the public is visiting, then there should be a safety inspection.
There should be a building permit on file with the city of Folly Beach, and the fire department should have been contacted to do a safety inspection and to set maximum occupancy.
DAVID KNOBLE
Tabby Drive
Folly Beach
Go after derelict boats
Am I the only one who noticed the contrast between the zeal expended by the authorities to remove the Folly River swim platform and the total indifference those same authorities have shown with regard to the removal of the numerous derelict vessels that litter out waterways?
The swim platform is harmless; it’s a
place for sun, fun and an appreciation for the lovely environment where it is anchored.
The shipwrecks, and that’s what the abandoned boats in the marsh grass are, are a blight and an eyesore.
So which of these do you think the authorities would be working on? No doubt the authorities who are harassing the owners of the swim platform would pop off with a cliche to the effect that swim platforms and shipwrecks are “apples and oranges.”
Well, I have a cliche in return: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
To the folks who are using taxpayer money to bully and harass the people who built the swim platforms, I say leave them alone. They’re harmless.
Spend taxpayer money doing something positive. Remove the derelict vessels, then track down the owners (or their heirs) and make them pay for the vessels’ removal.
The last time I checked, littering was clearly against the law.
BILL BATES
Gibbon Street
Daniel Island
Draft dodging
In the late 1960s when the prospect of being drafted was a very real concern for young men, some accepted that reality and served. Others resisted and faced prison or exile. A third route was evading the draft.
In 1975, James Fallows wrote about how, while in college in 1969, he used regulations for physical fitness to avoid being drafted.
He was successful but noted a sense of shame he experienced almost immediately; this method of draft evasion was largely available only to the privileged and educated, and someone less privileged would be taking his place.
“They all avoided the draft by taking one of the thinking-man’s routes to escape. These included the physical deferment, by far the smartest and least painful of all,” he wrote.
President Donald Trump was one of those who took the “smartest and least painful of all” route to avoid the draft.
By contrast, John McCain and Robert Mueller chose to serve, both with distinction and valor.
Recently, President Trump spoke out about the late Sen. McCain and former special counsel Mueller, using starkly negative phrasing.
Most shockingly, he slammed Mueller in a Fox News interview done against a backdrop of crosses commemorating Americans who died in Normandy.
Could it be that at some deep level President Trump shares that same sense of shame that haunted Fallows, and that is why he used reckless invective toward those members of the privileged and educated class who chose to serve honorably?
RICHARD GROSS
Oak Marsh Drive
Mount Pleasant
Nation’s founding
In response to the May 29 letter, “Cultural rot bears fruit,” I strongly disagree with the author’s statement that “the separation of church and state is largely responsible for violence in our schools and throughout society.”
The writer must remember that the Founding Fathers were Christians. There were no Jews or Muslims.
Of course, they based America’s laws and principles on their guiding principles.
To say that a lack of Christian training in our schools is a cause of violence is ludicrous. As a retired educator, I am aware that students look to teachers and other adults in schools as role models.
Without preaching Christianity, we all model the values we hold dear and hope our young people follow suit in their own lives.
I wholeheartedly agree with how we separate church and state. Good values should be taught at home and reinforced in schools, without a focus on Christianity or any other religion.
Yes, I am opposed to religious teaching in schools, but in favor of teaching of morality and ethics. And, no, I’m not to blame for the violence in today’s society.
JOAN LACKEY
Hagley Drive
Pawleys Island
Abortion views
According to the June 8 article in The Post and Courier, Nikki Haley seems to think the use of a crude word somehow validates her medieval views on freedom of choice.
You cannot erase abortion; abortion has always been with us and will be as long as people have unwanted pregnancies.
The real issue is clean and legal abortion.
The only real ways to limit the need for abortion are to provide birth control education and birth control means themselves, and to eliminate rape and the sexual exploitation of women (which means getting men to accept their responsibilities).
SUE FLASTER
Chapel Street
Charleston