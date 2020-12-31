Letters to the Editor: Follow the money behind North Charleston's eviction epidemic

The Dec. 27 Post and Courier article on the eviction epidemic, especially in North Charleston, was very informative, but it failed to tell the whole story.

The phrase “follow the money” was used by Assistant Attorney General Henry Petersen at the 1974 Senate Judiciary Committee hearings as Earl Silbert was nominated to be U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

In 1976, the screenplay for “All the President’s Men” made the phrase famous.

Why did The Post and Courier not do that in an otherwise informative article on evictions?

Who is behind all these evictions? Real estate investment trusts, local owners, corporations?

Follow the money and let your readers see who is behind this disregard for our fellow humans during a pandemic.

WILLIAM T. WHITE

East Dolphin Street

North Charleston

Student loan questions

Here is my proposed approval worksheet for student loan relief.

1. Did you attend two years of community college?

2. Did you have roommates while in college if you didn’t live at home?

3. Did you work the summer preceding and every summer during college?

4. If you currently own a car or truck, is it an economy or used model?

5. Did you apply for three or more scholarships for college?

6. Did you choose a college major that actually enhances your employment prospects? Please supply proof of same.

If the answers are not all “yes,” thank you for applying, but the folks working who did not attend college or graduates who managed to pay off their loans have no interest in paying off yours.

JOSEPH CARASTRO

Bower Lane

Johns Island

Maskless shoppers

While shopping in Goose Creek’s Walmart Supercenter on Dec. 1, I counted only eight shoppers with a mask. When I asked an associate why people were not wearing masks, I was told they could not enforce the rule.

On the way out, I asked again in customer service and was told the same thing.

I guess I don’t understand people. We are dealing with a deadly virus. Think about this: You cannot go into a store without a shirt or shoes, but you can enter without a mask. Several days prior, a local TV station said local Walmarts would be operating at 20% capacity. Well, that never happened.

When I got home, I called Walmart’s corporate office. I was told no one should come into their stores without a mask, and they would talk to management at the Goose Creek store.

I no longer attend my church, go to any of my ladies’ luncheons, eat out with my family or have them over.

I also will not go to any department stores, only grocery stores as needed and to see my dentist and my doctor. Even then I am afraid.

I spent Thanksgiving and Christmas alone.

And, hopefully, by the grace of God, I will be around for birthdays, family gatherings, church and holidays in 2021.

HAZEL HACKER

Two Hitch Road

Goose Creek

Relief bill perplexes

One of the most perplexing concerns with the coronavirus relief bill recently passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump revolves around the allocation to gender studies in Pakistan, which has resulted in generalized outrage.

The most intriguing aspect of that issue is that it was defended by our own Sen. Lindsey Graham, who stated on Fox News, “Pakistan is a place I really worry about. ... If you’re a young girl in Pakistan life is pretty tough.”

Having been to Pakistan several times, I agree on this issue with Sen Graham; women have few privileges, and the role of Pakistan’s intelligence structure has not been helpful with the Afghanistan problem for decades.

What is so difficult to understand is how this endeavor got included in the coronavirus bill.

This bill was fruitlessly negotiated until the last minute.

The best you could say about all this is that our government is dysfunctional.

The all-too-common inclusion of irrelevant expenditures in bills is difficult for most of us to understand.

The tendency for partisanship to delay any meaningful negotiation until a deadline is looming, the nonaction of the president who had plenty of time to provide input before the bill was passed, the inability to provide legislators with a copy of the bill before they were required to immediately vote to meet the deadline all contribute to a lack of competence that normally would result in the whole bunch getting fired if they were not protected by their government positions.

RICHARD H. GROSS

Oak Marsh Drive

Mount Pleasant