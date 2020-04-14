Letters to the Editor: Follow social distancing advice for the common good

If the coronavirus crisis has any virtue, it will be in extinguishing the “Don’t tread on me,” “Don’t tell me how to act” mindset of Americans.

While independence was once quite noble, there comes a time when people must follow their leaders’ guidance.

It’s not giving up one’s soul and freedoms, it’s working for the common good.

ELIZABETH VARY

Black River Drive

Mount Pleasant

Don’t abandon progress

No one expected our lives to come to a screeching halt because of a global pandemic, but here we are.

Schools are closed, nonessential employees are working from home, the people of South Carolina are being asked to keep 6 feet apart and even our state Legislature is suspending its session.

Many important things were on the table this session. South Carolinians stood a chance to see real reform to our education system and our tax structure. And real progress was being made in figuring out what to do with Santee Cooper.

For the sake of our state’s long-term well being I hope lawmakers don’t abandon that progress. The debt-ridden state agency must be dealt with.

Our elected officials have spent too much time and money on this issue for it to die with this session. It must be carried on, even if that means moving hearings and further debate into the 2021 session.

LARRY KELLEY

North Ocean Boulevard

Surfside Beach

The wrong message

The president of the United States announced on nationwide television that he would probably not be wearing a mask.

This is an arrogant, dangerous comment.

I assume there are parents who would have their children look up to President Donald Trump.

What kind of message is this sending? Ignore safe, easy advice from the CDC to save lives? Yes, Mr. President, show us all how you feel that you are above us. Shame on you.

KATHI BARNETT

Grand Pavilion Boulevard

Isle of Palms

Climate change crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic showing its fangs in the United States is pulling back the cover on another crisis: climate change.

The government’s early messaging on the virus — “It’s not a big deal,” “We’ve got it under control” and “It’s not going to affect us like other countries”— was out of touch in retrospect.

Scientists warned of the risks the coronavirus posed globally. Elected officials called for preventive action. Citizens voiced their fears. But due to a lack of visible effects in the U.S., no real action was taken.

Now, when preventive measures are too late, the government is scrambling to organize a plan to mitigate the damage.

Does this sound familiar?

Compared to the swift bite of COVID-19, climate change is like a slow, careful predator.

Though we’ve known about climate change for more than 50 years, we’ve failed to adequately address the threat.

As we deal with this virus, we need to redouble our efforts to stall climate change.

Renewable energy. Reducing emissions. Land conservation.

Do you really want your kids to look back and say, “I wish they’d done more?”

Hindsight may be 20/20, but we need to learn foresight this year, too.

SARAH MILES

Smith Street

Charleston

Caring veterinary staff

As I read the touching “Health care thanks” letter to the editor in the April 1 Post and Courier, I was sitting in my car in the parking lot at Veterinary Specialty Care in Mount Pleasant while my dog received her scheduled chemotherapy treatment for lymphoma.

We have been through the routine many times and, though stressful, the professionalism and compassion of the VSC team makes me grateful.

Prior to our treatment visit this day, I received a phone call explaining what the process would be because of the pandemic.

I was thankful for knowing what to expect. We called on arrival at our appointment time.

Everything happened in sequence as normal (except that the professionals wore masks and gloves and we mostly communicated via phone). I gave a verbal update regarding her at-home behaviors (via phone); she was picked up from my car and taken in for exam and treatment; the vet called me for a consultation; the checkout was via phone; she was returned to me; and off we went.

I saw the incredible vet care workers (and those behind the walls) keeping the specialty/emergency care facilities operational, safe and efficient. They are brave, devoted and caring.

I will pray for all of them, everywhere, at night as my canine buddy lays down to sleep.

CATHY DAWN

Draper Street

North Charleston